‘Let’s Have it!’ Hillary Clinton Dares James Comer to Hold Her Epstein Deposition Hearing ‘in Public’

Hillary Clinton has thrown down a direct public challenge to House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY), daring him told hold her upcoming Jeffrey Epstein deposition hearing in front of cameras.

In a pointed post on X on Thursday, the former secretary of state accused Republicans of dragging out their investigation into Epstein: “For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.”

·

“So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there,” Clinton added, calling out the Republican specifically.

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene seized on the statement:

Transparency is everything. And much needed right now. https://t.co/7dSfa1F6WN — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 5, 2026

Clinton’s remarks came days after the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform confirmed that she will sit for a deposition on February 26, followed by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, the next day. Republicans have framed the appearances as a victory after threatening contempt proceedings, claiming the Clintons delayed compliance with subpoenas.

Comer accused the couple of only agreeing to testify once the prospect of punishment became real.

“Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee have been clear: no one is above the law – and that includes the Clintons,” he said, adding that the committee was seeking “transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors.”

But Clinton’s demand for a public forum flips the pressure back onto Republicans, forcing them to choose between private, tightly controlled depositions and a televised hearing.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!