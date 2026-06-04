Trump Pick Shown Getting Stunning ‘Award’ in Unearthed Sex Toy Video: ‘Bill Pulte F*cks — Only The Young’

President Donald Trump’s pick for acting Director of National Intelligence received a stunning gag award during a bizarre event that bore the inscription “Bill Pulte F*cks” on the front and “Only the Young” on the back.

Trump announced on Tuesday morning that Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte would be his pick for acting DNI, replacing the ousted Tulsi Gabbard. Pulte is the architect of several failed revenge cases against Trump opponents and has no experience in intelligence.

The pick has drawn stiff bipartisan opposition and appears unlikely to result in a Senate confirmation.

In addition to his other baggage, a newly-recirculating video from a December 14, 2023, event shows Pulte being presented with the aforementioned trophy after another participant was christened with a “dildo slap.”

PP HOST: All right, so I have one last thing for Bill Pulte here. On behalf of the PP community, we do want to award you with the Dildo Award tonight. BILL PULTE: Oh God. Like that. Oh yeah, just a little shout out to who designed the shirts. It’s a human person, 741. PP HOST: Alright, so Bill, this says, “Bill Pulte F*cks!” Alright? And then if you notice on, it’s got a tramp stamp with a butterfly on the back. BILL PULTE: I like “only the young.” PP HOST: One ass cheek says–. Yes, it does say “Only the Young” on the back here. Only the Young, December 14th. BILL PULTE: That looks pretty badass. PP HOST: We have a mushroom stamp on the head of it and a bed bath on one cheek and GME. Oh, f*ck. GME on the other. BILL PULTE: I got too excited there.

The dildo slap and the awards presentation actually occurred about an hour apart.

Journalist Paris Martineau posted a thread on what she called “the dildo event,” including video footage of the award presentation. She noted that “Pulte made his grand entrance via helicopter, but ADS-B revealed that what actually happened is the helicopter just took off from the hangar where the party was, then landed in the same spot 1 min later.”

Elsewhere in the livestream, the “Only the Young” catchphrase pops up several times — including some hot mic chatter and during a Q&A in which Pulte declines to explain it:

JAY: Bill Bill I got a question for you that I think a lot of people have been wondering for a long time. So in in late 2022 you said “Remember this because it’ll be very important one day,” and you said “Only the young.” BILL PULTE: I can’t say that yet. JAY: OK BILL PULTE: I’m not gonna say what only the young means yet. JAY: OK. BILL PULTE: Thank you. And that’s not subject to an NDA, it’s just it’s not time.

Watch above via PP Show.

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