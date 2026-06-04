The co-founder of the liberal group Code Pink has spoken out since being accused of assaulting Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Luna claimed that Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin “smacked” her on the arm after a House hearing where Luna spoke about the liberal organization.

“I guess they didn’t like what I was saying, so one of the lead organizers actually smacked me. And so at that point, I broke contact,” Luna said.

Luna called for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to ban Code Pink from the Capitol.

“I have asked the Speaker to ban Code Pink. I was just physically hit by their head organizer. This is right after I questioned Secretary [Marco] Rubio about them. It is time Speaker Johnson ban them,” she wrote on X.

Luna also said she planned on pressing charges over the incident.

In a video from Code Pink released through TMZ, Benjamin can be seen walking next to Luna, and at one point, she reaches out and touches Luna’s elbow.

“You just touched me,” Luna said.

Benjamin reenacted the physical gesture to a staffer while Luna threatened to call Capitol Police.

Benjamin took to X on Wednesday night to post an image showing Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) making physical contact with her.

Funny how @RepLuna called the police to arrest me (they didn’t once they saw the video) because she said I touched her arm. 10 minutes later @RepMariaSalazar grabbed my face. I’m not complaining because she didn’t do it maliciously, I’m just pointing out the lunacy of @RepLuna pic.twitter.com/icDCZdHKH3 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) June 4, 2026

“Funny how [Rep. Luna] called the police to arrest me (they didn’t once they saw the video) because she said I touched her arm. 10 minutes later [Rep. Salazar] grabbed my face. I’m not complaining because she didn’t do it maliciously, I’m just pointing out the lunacy of [Rep. Luna],” she wrote.

In another X post responding to support from Mehdi Hasan, Benjamin called herself a “73-year-old peacemaker.”

Thank you @mehdirhasan. I'm a 73-year-old peacemaker. My life is all about stopping violence. I would NEVER assault anyone. So please @RepLuna, stop lying. https://t.co/vViilNWqwp — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) June 4, 2026

“I’m a 73-year-old peacemaker. My life is all about stopping violence. I would NEVER assault anyone. So please [Rep. Luna] stop lying,” she wrote.

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