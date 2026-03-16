A new video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is driving social media wild.

The curious video put up on Friday by a Florida man named Andrew Posey — which got enormous pickup after it was posted on Sunday by the OnlyInFlorida Instagram account — shows a man who looks suspiciously similar to the late sex criminal.

The unknown man was sporting a white backwards baseball cap and sunglasses while driving a convertible with the top down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only in Florida (@onlyinfloridaa)



“Epstein out here in South Florida,” the accompanying text on the clip reads.

The footage has since gone viral, racking up thousands of likes since it was posted.

“Dude has to get this constantly,” one commenter noted. “Time to grow a beard.”

“Pretty much every middle aged guy in Boca and west Palm,” another said.

Epstein died in his New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. His death was ruled a suicide.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!