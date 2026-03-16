Trump’s Defense of Mark Levin Amid Megyn Kelly’s ‘Micropenis’ Attack Roils Some Conservatives: ‘Handing MAGA to the Neocons’
President Donald Trump received backlash from some conservatives on Monday after he posted a 300+ word rant defending Fox News host Mark Levin from Megyn Kelly’s accusation that he had a “micropenis.”
After Kelly received more than 40,000 likes on a post accusing Levin of having a “micropenis” on Sunday, Trump stepped in to defend the Fox News host.
“Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country,” wrote Trump in a 313-word Truth Social post. “Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM.”
While Trump’s post received nearly 12,000 likes on Truth Social, it was received poorly among conservatives on Elon Musk’s platform X.
“Hard to imagine a bigger fall from grace than Trump’s second term,” reacted Chris Brunet, a former contributing editor at The American Conservative. “He’s raging at Megyn Kelly here for saying Mark Levin has a micropenis.”
In another post, Brunet added, “MAGA is completely, 100%, utterly dead. MAGA is now just a zombie skinsuit worn by Mark Levin, Bill Ackman, Bari Weiss, Jared Kushner, Captive Dreamer, Ben Shapiro, Douglas Murray, Chris Rufo, Mark Dubowitz, Shabbos Kestenbaum, Eyal Yakoby, John Podhoretz, & Batya Ungar-Sargon.”
“I’m …. worried about the plan boss,” weighed in The Blaze host Auron MacIntyre, while Robert Barnes, the conservative lawyer who won more than $500,000 betting that Trump would win the 2016 presidential election, suggested that the president was “losing his mind, like the Mad King Lear.”
Grace Chong, the COO of former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s show War Room, mocked, “Tel Aviv Levin should be the face of GOP for midterms,” while Infowars host Harrison H. Smith tweeted, “Hysterical Mark Levin orders Trump to scold the people being mean to him and the President dutifully complies. Utterly humiliating.”
“We’re in the third week of war with Iran, thirteen American servicemen are dead, recession fears are rising around the globe, and the president has the time and energy to white knight for Mark Levin. Amazing,” weighed in conservative writer Joseph Massey, who was hailed by Bari Weiss’ Free Press as “the Unofficial Poet Laureate of Trump’s America.”
Meanwhile, in a Sunday post preceding Trump’s defense of Levin, conservative commentator Mike Cernovich warned that Trump was “coming off as extremely angry for someone who has already won the war.”
“Demanding subservience and showing loyalty are not the same,” he noted.
The president also received backlash from several prominent libertarians, including Free the People president Matt Kibbe, Mises Institute senior fellow Tom Woods, commentator Luke Rudkowski, and former Libertarian Party vice presidential candidate Clint Russell.
Last week, Trump received criticism on CNN NewsNight for betraying his supporters in favor of the “neocon boomers” he used to call “warmongers” – criticism that was echoed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
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