Trump’s Defense of Mark Levin Amid Megyn Kelly’s ‘Micropenis’ Attack Roils Some Conservatives: ‘Handing MAGA to the Neocons’

President Donald Trump received backlash from some conservatives on Monday after he posted a 300+ word rant defending Fox News host Mark Levin from Megyn Kelly’s accusation that he had a “micropenis.”

After Kelly received more than 40,000 likes on a post accusing Levin of having a “micropenis” on Sunday, Trump stepped in to defend the Fox News host.

“Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country,” wrote Trump in a 313-word Truth Social post. “Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM.”

While Trump’s post received nearly 12,000 likes on Truth Social, it was received poorly among conservatives on Elon Musk’s platform X.

Trump is dead and the foul serpent of the Levant wears his skin pic.twitter.com/YKN6coRhnN — MILO (@Nero) March 16, 2026

Apparently, according to Trump If you do not like Mark Levin you are not MAGA now Trump is handing MAGA over to the neo cons Disappointing pic.twitter.com/9tbw6nJCQT — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) March 16, 2026

“Hard to imagine a bigger fall from grace than Trump’s second term,” reacted Chris Brunet, a former contributing editor at The American Conservative. “He’s raging at Megyn Kelly here for saying Mark Levin has a micropenis.”

Hard to imagine a bigger fall from grace than Trump’s second term. He's raging at Megyn Kelly here for saying Mark Levin has a micropenis. https://t.co/p4v6tZIiZd — Chris Brunet (@chrisbrunet) March 16, 2026

In another post, Brunet added, “MAGA is completely, 100%, utterly dead. MAGA is now just a zombie skinsuit worn by Mark Levin, Bill Ackman, Bari Weiss, Jared Kushner, Captive Dreamer, Ben Shapiro, Douglas Murray, Chris Rufo, Mark Dubowitz, Shabbos Kestenbaum, Eyal Yakoby, John Podhoretz, & Batya Ungar-Sargon.”

MAGA is completely, 100%, utterly dead MAGA is now just a zombie skinsuit worn by Mark Levin, Bill Ackman, Bari Weiss, Jared Kushner, Captive Dreamer, Ben Shapiro, Douglas Murray, Chris Rufo, Mark Dubowitz, Shabbos Kestenbaum, Eyal Yakoby, John Podhoretz, & Batya Ungar-Sargon https://t.co/p4v6tZIiZd — Chris Brunet (@chrisbrunet) March 16, 2026

“I’m …. worried about the plan boss,” weighed in The Blaze host Auron MacIntyre, while Robert Barnes, the conservative lawyer who won more than $500,000 betting that Trump would win the 2016 presidential election, suggested that the president was “losing his mind, like the Mad King Lear.”

I’m …. worried about the plan boss pic.twitter.com/RcbHjRE0aj — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 16, 2026

Losing his mind, like the Mad King Lear. https://t.co/SsbdR1Mbqp — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) March 16, 2026

Whether you approve or disapprove of Trump defending Mark Levin, one thing that is almost certainly true, for this to have happened, is that Levin called Trump or someone close to him and complained that Megyn Kelly said he had a micropenis. https://t.co/vvHkK3gcrr — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 16, 2026

Grace Chong, the COO of former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s show War Room, mocked, “Tel Aviv Levin should be the face of GOP for midterms,” while Infowars host Harrison H. Smith tweeted, “Hysterical Mark Levin orders Trump to scold the people being mean to him and the President dutifully complies. Utterly humiliating.”

Hysterical Mark Levin orders Trump to scold the people being mean to him and the President dutifully complies. Utterly humiliating. https://t.co/FFJtzn3B4q — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) March 16, 2026

“We’re in the third week of war with Iran, thirteen American servicemen are dead, recession fears are rising around the globe, and the president has the time and energy to white knight for Mark Levin. Amazing,” weighed in conservative writer Joseph Massey, who was hailed by Bari Weiss’ Free Press as “the Unofficial Poet Laureate of Trump’s America.”

We’re in the third week of war with Iran, thirteen American servicemen are dead, recession fears are rising around the globe, and the president has the time and energy to white knight for Mark Levin. Amazing. https://t.co/vFA34diLcj — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, in a Sunday post preceding Trump’s defense of Levin, conservative commentator Mike Cernovich warned that Trump was “coming off as extremely angry for someone who has already won the war.”

Trump is coming off as extremely angry for someone who has already won the war. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 16, 2026

“Demanding subservience and showing loyalty are not the same,” he noted.

Demanding subservience and showing loyalty are not the same. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 16, 2026

The president also received backlash from several prominent libertarians, including Free the People president Matt Kibbe, Mises Institute senior fellow Tom Woods, commentator Luke Rudkowski, and former Libertarian Party vice presidential candidate Clint Russell.

Trump always, obviously, cheers for anyone that agrees with him. And will throw anyone, including longtime loyalists, under the bus at his convenience. Mark Levin, and all the warmongers like him, will return the “favor” when it’s convenient for them to throw Trump under the bus. https://t.co/grqBGLGaUX — Matt Kibbe (@MattKibbe) March 16, 2026

Mark Levin is deranged, as you can see from his feed And then we get a little tribute to Sean Hannity, another neocon dope Bush 2.0 confirmed https://t.co/KOfSkvMn8B — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) March 16, 2026

No need to read the below, but now that he's doing something no self-respecting person would ever do, namely devoting a whole post to praising the execrable Mark Levin, we can only imagine what they must have on him pic.twitter.com/nkwiPqUrA0 — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) March 16, 2026

This is nuts https://t.co/zIHcARUhKI — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) March 16, 2026

Trump is now writing novels in defense of Mark Levin. Megyn Kelly: OUT

Massie: OUT

MTG: OUT

Tucker: OUT

Anyone who disagrees with Trump: OUT The only people left on the MAGA train are neocons and people with Stockholm sydrome. https://t.co/7pp9I4jfAO — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 16, 2026

Last week, Trump received criticism on CNN NewsNight for betraying his supporters in favor of the “neocon boomers” he used to call “warmongers” – criticism that was echoed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

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