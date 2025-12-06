‘Racist Piece of Sh*t!’ Don Lemon Goes Off On Trump Over Stunning Rants

Podcast host and independent journalist Don Lemon blasted “racist piece of sh*t” President Donald Trump and the media for not calling out his rants against Somalis boldly enough.

Trump launched into a pair of vicious and increasingly racist rants against Somalia and Somali Americans this week, first at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and then during an Oval Office photo op on Wednesday. He called Somali migrants “garbage” and said they should “go back to where they came,” among other things:

You know, if they came from paradise and said this isn’t paradise, [fine]. But when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but b*tch, we don’t want ’em in our country. Let ’em go back to where they came from and fix it.

These aren’t people that work, these aren’t people who say “Come on, let’s go, let’s make this place great.” These are people who do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing.

On Friday’s edition of The Don Lemon Show podcast, Lemon called on the media to be more forceful in calling Trump out, and blamed corporate control for the failure:

DON LEMON: Well, but I think people are nervous because they’re I think the the journalists are in a really tough position right now. Look, I think obviously I think CNN is the best journalist in the world.

But I think it’s a tough position right now because they I think people at all the networks are concerned about how much they push back. They’re concerned about how much they criticize and you know to what degree they criticize and what they say.

And so I think that people are probably, you know, second guessing, third guessing, fourth guessing themselves before the words even come out of their mouths.

And so, you know, if you’re and if your job is in jeopardy, everybody has a mortgage or rent or kids to feed or you know, bills to pay. And so that, you know, that can affect the quality and the content.

And so I think that that’s when you so you’re kind of proving my point when you say that. Why doesn’t it get called out? I think it would be called out even more if people weren’t afraid to criticize this president.

I think what he said about Somalia, I think that that is disqualifying to be a president of the United States. Donald Trump and his family, they’re immigrants as well. They were immigrants as well. Most of us are immigrants to this country, except for African Americans who are the only people who did not come here voluntarily.

So I, you know, I think that you know, calling a sitting member of Congress garbage and calling Somalia garbage, it goes back to the whole thing about sh*thole countries.

It’s it’s racist, it’s vulgar, it’s beneath the the dignity of the White House, it is sexist.

And quite frankly, it’s just it’s just gross and and Donald Trump seems like a gross, bigoted, racist piece of sh*t!

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Wow. Tell me how you really feel, Don.

DON LEMON: I can say that now because that’s how I feel. And look, if someone if someone called someone I knew garbage or me garbage, then you know, hey, I’m giving him the same energy. He goes, I hate to say this. So if he can speak that way, if he can say sh*thole countries, I can say the same word.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah.

DON LEMON: Why can’t I do it? And why can’t the journalists do it? Because that’s what he’s doing.