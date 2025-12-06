Somali American Salman Fiqy told CNN on Saturday that he’s withdrawn his support for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party over the president’s “garbage” comment about Somalis.

Fiqy joined Victor Blackwell on CNN’s First of All and called Trump’s comments about Somalis “racist” and “dehumanizing.”

“It was very dehumanizing and it’s very unpresidential coming from the commander in chief of the United States to dehumanize and to you to dehumanize a whole entire community by calling them garbage and this is not acceptable by any means,” Fiqy, who campaigned for Trump in Minnesota, said.

During a televised Cabinet meeting this week, the president said, “They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you. Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’” I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

The comments followed a New York Times report that some Somalis living in Minnesota took part in a fraud scheme that cost “more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money.”

Fiqy said he’s ending his connection to the Republican Party and the Minnesota GOP for “not standing up for the Somali community” after the president’s remarks. He told Blackwell he has had other issues with Trump since he’s taken office and the Somali comments were simply the last straw.

He said:

The reason why this decision came about is because it was long simmering, it was dragging from ever since the president got elected. I was monitoring his performance in many fronts and he seems not delivering on the promises that he promised the country or the the people that actually voted for him. So and the last [thing] that broke the camel back was when he called when he called Somali community as a garbage.

