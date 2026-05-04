New York police tackled an anti-Bezos protestor at the Met Gala Monday night after he stormed the red carpet railing.

Monday’s extravagant event sparked backlash after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos were named honorary chairs, with a staunch anti-Bezos campaign spreading across New York City.

The guerrilla activist group Everyone Hates Elon called for a boycott of this year’s Met Gala, and claimed to have hidden bottles of fake urine around the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event takes place. It is apparently a nod to allegations that Amazon employees were forced to urinate into bottles due to the grueling job demands.

In video footage from the event, an individual, reportedly among the anti-Bezos protestors, sprinted through oncoming Fifth Avenue traffic toward the red carpet railing, where he seems to have leapt over one of two steel barriers before he was jumped on by scores of police officers.

The moment activist Chris Smalls jumps the barricade at the #MET_GALA attempting to crash the red carpet. Somebody yelled protest and I couldn’t see a thing so I put my iPhone 17 Pro Max at the extension of the monopod and pressed record. And followed the camera. #jeffBezos… pic.twitter.com/fnzI0ScsCU — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) May 5, 2026

Someone attempts to enter the #MetGala red carpet and is tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/PWLlbNRAzS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 4, 2026

According to Page Six, the individual, who pushed through scores of people in his sprint toward the red carpet, was apprehended approximately twenty feet from Tom Ford and Julianne Moore, with Ford reportedly wrapping his arms protectively around Moore.

Some initial reports suggest the individual could be Chris Smalls, activist and founder of the Amazon Labor Union, though that has not been confirmed. Smalls was previously detained by Israeli forces in July 2025 when his ship, purportedly carrying aid to Gaza, was intercepted.

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