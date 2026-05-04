Lindsey Graham Urges Trump To Flood Iran With Guns: ‘Give Them the Weapons’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged President Donald Trump to arm the Iranian people so they can attempt to overthrow their government.

The U.S. and Israeli war on Iran flared up again on Monday amid a tenuous ceasefire, as the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire in the vital Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has restricted travel since the war began on Feb. 28. In response, the U.S. has imposed a blockade on Iran. The conflict has sent oil prices soaring, with Brent crude futures hovering around $114 a barrel.

The Trump administration’s main goal currently is to get the strait reopened. But Graham, a longtime warhawk, wants the president to revisit the idea of toppling the Islamic Republic. Last week, Trump claimed he sent weapons to Kurdish fighters in the region, but that he does not know what happened to the arms.

“I’m not happy with the delivery of the weapons,” Trump said on Friday. “I’m not thrilled with it. But a small amount of weapons were sent, and we’ll see who has them. But I’m not happy with what happened with the Kurds. The Kurds did not deliver the weapons.”

The Kurds said they did not receive any such weapons.

Appearing on Monday’s Hannity on Fox News, Graham proposed “a Second Amendment solution for the Iranian people.”

“If I were President Trump and I were Israel, I would load the Iranian people up with weapons so they can go to the streets armed and turn the tide of battle inside Iran,” the senator said. “We don’t need American boots on the ground. We’ve got millions of boots on the ground in Iran. They just don’t have any weapons. Give them the weapons so they can rise up like we did to destroy this regime. A Second Amendment solution, I think, would go a long way to ending this war.”

Host Sean Hannity responded by echoing Trump’s claim.

“My understanding is there have been attempts to do so, and they tried to funnel it through groups–” Hannity said.

“Do it again,” Graham interjected.

“My understanding is, for example, working with the Kurds, they were stealing 90% of the weapons,” the host continued.

“Don’t work with the Kurds,” Graham replied. “Work with somebody else. And if you can prove to me the Kurds were stealing the weapons, the Kurds will regret that. I love the idea of empowering the Iranian people with weapons, a Second Amendment solution to make the Revolutionary Guard’s life hell. It’s one thing to be bombed by America. It’s another thing to have your neighbor shoot back at you because they’re tired of being slaughtered.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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