‘#SavethePost’: Washington Post Reporters Directly Appeal to Jeff Bezos Amid Reports the Paper Is Being Gutted

A number of Washington Post journalists are appealing to owner Jeff Bezos to step in and “save” the paper on Monday amid reports “massive layoffs” are about to decimate a huge chunk of the newsroom.

The hashtag #SavethePost has been used by several WaPo reporters who are making their case for why the Amazon founder should cancel the looming job cuts.

Those reporters are calling on Bezos after Puck’s Dylan Byers reported last weekend that “hundreds” of WaPo employees are going to be fired soon. Byers reported the sports department is going to be shuttered and that the foreign desk is going to be “hit hard too.”

Status had a similar report on Sunday night, and ex-Washington Post writer Paul Farhi said on Monday he was told up to “half” of the Post’s newsroom will be cut.

“Sickening,” he added.

With that as a backdrop, WaPo reporters started using their hashtag to urge Bezos to change his mind — or the minds of his editors making the hiring/firing decisions at WaPo.

Mexico bureau chief Samantha Schmidt said the paper’s international reporters “risk our safety to investigate authoritarian governments” and that their “on-the-ground reporting is more critical than ever.”

As international correspondents and reporters for the @washingtonpost, we risk our safety to investigate authoritarian governments, report from gang-controlled towns and document evidence of stolen elections. This on-the-ground reporting is more critical than ever. #SaveThePost pic.twitter.com/fWiDwBuhF6 — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) January 26, 2026

Foreign correspondent Loveday Morris said a source told her she could have been “killed” for her reporting, but that was just an “average day” in her role.

Today a source warned me that my reporting lines could have me killed. Just an average day as a foreign correspondent. I can’t count the number of times I’ve come under fire or had windows rattle from blasts. Our international staff risk so much to bring home news. #SaveThePost pic.twitter.com/FvnLEhEoiQ — Loveday Morris (@LovedayM) January 26, 2026

Ukrainian bureau chief Siobhan O’Grady tagged Bezos on X and said her team will “never forget” his support documenting the Russia-Ukraine War. “Please believe in us and #SavethePost” she urged.

Hi @JeffBezos. We will never forget your support for our essential work documenting the war in Ukraine, which still rages. Your wife has called our team “badass beacons of hope.” We risk our lives for the stories our readers demand. Please believe in us and #SaveThePost. pic.twitter.com/LH8lyGiU6M — Siobhán O'Grady (@siobhan_ogrady) January 26, 2026

International security correspondent Souad Mekhennet and Turkish correspondent Yeganeh Torbati similarly tagged Bezos and explained why their work is vital.

.@JeffBezos I cover international security for @washingtonpost and reported on ISIS, Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, al-Qaeda, Iran and Israel. I’ve been imprisoned, lived under threats, and escaped kidnappings to do this work. #Journalism matters to America and the world. #SaveThePost pic.twitter.com/mDxmM4qX9g — Souad Mekhennet (@smekhennet) January 26, 2026

.@jeffbezos I cover Iran for @washingtonpost. Since June, I've reported on US/Israeli strikes, a dire water crisis, state coercion of the private sector, and now, horrific govt violence against protesters. I want nothing more than to keep doing this important work. #SaveThePost pic.twitter.com/lb8Qe56L1k — Yeganeh Torbati (@yjtorbati) January 26, 2026

Global economics correspondent David J. Lynch said his paper has one of the last “robust” foreign reporting staffs.

“Eliminating it to save money would come at the cost of an informed citizenry, something that has never been more important,” he said.

The @washingtonpost is one of the few remaining American newspapers with a robust foreign reporting staff. Eliminating it to save money would come at the cost of an informed citizenry, something that has never been more important. @JeffBezos #SaveThePost — David J. Lynch (@davidjlynch) January 26, 2026

And Ukraine correspondent Lizzie Johnson tagged Bezos and said she loved her job, despite putting her “life on the line” on a daily basis.

I love my job. Every day, I put my life on the line for my job. And I would very much like to keep my job, telling stories from the front lines of a war that is reshaping the world. (I think Washington Post readers would agree int’l coverage is vital.) Please, @JeffBezos. — lizzie johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) January 26, 2026

Their social media campaign comes a few weeks after WaPo reporters rallied in support of colleague Hannah Natanson after the FBI searched her Virginia home and seized several of her devices as part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified information.

