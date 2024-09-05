CNBC Anchor Asks Steph Curry If Endorsing Kamala Harris Was ‘Tough’ Decision Given His Business Plan

CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla asked NBA superstar Steph Curry if endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at the DNC was a “tough” decision in light of his business plans.

Curry made a surprise appearance via video at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last month to deliver an emphatic endorsement of the vice president.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, co-anchor Sara Eisen played the clip of Curry’s appearance at the DNC, and asked him why it was “important” to endorse Harris, and Quintanilla followed up by asking if Curry’s business plans gave him pause when deciding to make the appearance:

SARA EISEN: What was the reaction to that and why did why was that so important for you to do?

STEPH CURRY: The reaction was great. There’s also obviously a lot of noise, in terms of anytime you step into this lane, you know, it’s going to be received, you know, in a lot of different ways.

And, for me, it’s all about creating conversations that are about being decent human beings first and foremost. I think we’ve lost that a little bit to where, obviously endorsing Kam is important for me, for my family.

SARA EISEN: Why, what are the issues you care about most?

STEPH CURRY: So.

SARA EISEN: What are the issues you care about?

STEPH CURRY: I just know from especially women’s rights and thinking about, you know, what’s at stake with this election. And understanding, like, we need to be in a position where, women have the right to choose what’s right for them. And that’s at the top of the list for me.

I have amazing women in my life who, you know, been a huge inspiration to me. But knowing Kamala, and haven’t been around her. And I understand she’s qualified for this job. She’s, I think, representing what it means to be a great leader and being a decent human being in terms of representing our country the right way.

So it’s easy choice for me. But to be able to have a — be in a situation where you can be a part of the DNC to do a video like that. You know, let people know where I feel like. But foster positive conversations, you know, through it all. I think that’s what our country needs.

CARL QUINTANILLA: Is the conversation about the business plan regarding a move like that, to agree to appear. Is it a tough one? Did you were there folks trying to say, man, that maybe that’s not such a good idea?

STEPH CURRY: Even if it were conversations like, you have to again be on, that’s what I believe is, you know, what I want to do.

Like he said, you follow the kind of my lead, and, I’m not worried about. I come with love and I come with, you know, hopefully be being educated on what I’m talking about and the whole deal.

But just the fact that, you know, you want to be able to leverage a platform and all the different ways that you can.

To me, I’m going to be as consistent as possible with that. And, you know, whether you agree with me or not, I that’s — not everybody is supposed to have the same beliefs. Not everybody is supposed to see the world the same way, and that’s fine. But, you know, it doesn’t — I don’t I don’t hesitate to do stuff like that.