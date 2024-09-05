Trump Says Elon Musk Agreed to Run ‘Financial and Performance Audit’ of Government and Recommend ‘Drastic Reforms’

Former President Donald Trump announced his second term would include a “government efficiency commission” headed by Elon Musk.

During a speech at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Trump laid out a number of economic proposals and one of them includes X owner Musk doing a complete “audit” of the government and recommending “drastic reforms.”

“I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms. We need to do it,” Trump said.

The former president said the commission came at the suggestion of Musk. In an August interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Musk mentioned this same commission idea and revealed he and Trump had discussed the idea.

Musk heads up a number of businesses, including Tesla and Space X. His purchase of X, then Twitter, however, has earned plenty of criticism as the social media site has lost billions in value. Musk and partners purchased Twitter for more than $40 billion, and their stakes in the company have dropped by $24 billion, The Washington Post reported.

Musk said in 2022 that his goal with Twitter was to “help humanity” rather than increase his wealth.

“I didn’t do it to make more money,” he said then. “I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

Musk said he was willing then to head up the commission and he doubled down on that on Thursday ahead of Trump’s speech.

After The Wall Street Journal published an exclusive on what Trump planned to highlight in his economy speech, including the commission, Musk took to X and said he looked forward to serving and he wants no pay and no title.

I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises. No pay, no title, no recognition is needed. https://t.co/5PSNtjBQn7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

“I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises,” he said. “No pay, no title, no recognition is needed.”

Trump noted in his speech that Musk, who has endorsed Trump, already agreed to lead the commission.

“Elon, because he’s not very busy, has agreed to head that task force. It’ll be interesting. If he has the time, he’ll be a good one to do it,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.