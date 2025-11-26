Conor McGregor Goes OFF on Longtime Rival — Accuses Him of Crypto ‘Scam’ to Net Millions: ‘A Stain on His Father’s Name!’

UFC legend Conor McGregor ruthlessly mocked longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov — accusing him of running a “scam” to fans out of millions of dollars.

Earlier this week, Nurmagomedov posted a video on social media announcing the launch of a set of unique digital assets that people can purchase — commonly referred to as NFTs. The NFTs in question were digital versions of the papakha, a traditional sheepskin hat worn in the Caucasus region. Nurmagomedov frequently wore a papakha to honor his heritage during fight nights.

On Wednesday morning, Nurmagomedov announced that the digital hats — available exclusively through the messaging app Telegram — had been auctioned off. As a result, he deleted the original posts promoting the NFT auction. Social media posts alleged the NFTs generated the equivalent of $4.4 million USD.

The auction has ended and all Papakha’s been sold! Appreciate everyone who participated in it, and become a holder of this great and exclusive digital gift, gift with value, that you can share with your friends and loved ones. Thank you for trust! Only on Telegram pic.twitter.com/d2cIPhdMJX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 26, 2025

khabib has removed all the posts from social media about the digital papakha’s pic.twitter.com/yZCvKyo85H — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 26, 2025

🚨 Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly made $4.3M in 24 hours this week from auctioning digital papakhas on Telegram, despite strong fan backlash towards the campaign His promotional video announcement tweet referenced his father, but he has now deleted the tweet via @Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/AoxmPARHiD — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) November 25, 2025

Once the news of Nurmagomedov’s latest venture spread, McGregor was quick to jump on the hate train. The two fighter have remained bitter rivals since their explosive fight in 2018.

“There is just no way good guy khabib used his late fathers name, as well as Dagestan’s culture, to scam his fans and fire sell a bunch of digital NFT’s online and then delete all of the content after they were sold, leaving his fans robbed of their money?” McGregor said in a tweet.

“There is just no way good guy do this.”

There is just no way good guy khabib used his late fathers name, as well as Dagestan’s culture, to scam his fans and fire sell a bunch of digital NFT’s online and then delete all of the content after they were sold, leaving his fans robbed of their money? There is just no way… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2025

In another tweet, McGregor said the situation was “a shame and a stain on his father’s name.”

What a shame and a stain on his father’s name. Just wow! To scam fans using his father and his countries culture is just so low. Father’s plan has now become Father’s scam. 😔 🙏 Very sad. On the opposite side of this, it was Great to see Islam Mack honour his own father… https://t.co/M23ZoYP42b — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2025

Nurmagomedov responded online, calling McGregor an “absolute liar.”

“You will always try to darken my name,” Nurmagomedov continued, “after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that!

“Yes, good guys don’t do that.

“They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real time value, that you can share with your friends and family.

“Gifts in the shape of Papakha – hat that symbolize traditions and culture of Dagestan people. Traditions and culture that slowly walking over this world, whether you like it or not!

“Gifts that you can find exclusively on Telegram, greatest messaging platform on the world.”

You absolute liar You will always try to darken my name, after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that! Yes, good guys don’t do that. They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real time value, that you can share with your friends and family. Gifts… — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 26, 2025

