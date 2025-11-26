Conor McGregor Goes OFF on Longtime Rival — Accuses Him of Crypto ‘Scam’ to Net Millions: ‘A Stain on His Father’s Name!’
UFC legend Conor McGregor ruthlessly mocked longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov — accusing him of running a “scam” to fans out of millions of dollars.
Earlier this week, Nurmagomedov posted a video on social media announcing the launch of a set of unique digital assets that people can purchase — commonly referred to as NFTs. The NFTs in question were digital versions of the papakha, a traditional sheepskin hat worn in the Caucasus region. Nurmagomedov frequently wore a papakha to honor his heritage during fight nights.
On Wednesday morning, Nurmagomedov announced that the digital hats — available exclusively through the messaging app Telegram — had been auctioned off. As a result, he deleted the original posts promoting the NFT auction. Social media posts alleged the NFTs generated the equivalent of $4.4 million USD.
Once the news of Nurmagomedov’s latest venture spread, McGregor was quick to jump on the hate train. The two fighter have remained bitter rivals since their explosive fight in 2018.
“There is just no way good guy khabib used his late fathers name, as well as Dagestan’s culture, to scam his fans and fire sell a bunch of digital NFT’s online and then delete all of the content after they were sold, leaving his fans robbed of their money?” McGregor said in a tweet.
“There is just no way good guy do this.”
In another tweet, McGregor said the situation was “a shame and a stain on his father’s name.”
Nurmagomedov responded online, calling McGregor an “absolute liar.”
“You will always try to darken my name,” Nurmagomedov continued, “after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that!
“Yes, good guys don’t do that.
“They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real time value, that you can share with your friends and family.
“Gifts in the shape of Papakha – hat that symbolize traditions and culture of Dagestan people. Traditions and culture that slowly walking over this world, whether you like it or not!
“Gifts that you can find exclusively on Telegram, greatest messaging platform on the world.”
