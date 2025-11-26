State Rep. Aftyn Behn (D-TN) taunted President Donald Trump over the closeness of her special election campaign and busted out her own comedic impression of the president.

Behn is polling within the margin of error against Trump-endorsed former Commissioner Matt Van Epps (R-TN), her opponent in Tennessee’s 7th congressional special election in a district that Trump won by 22 points.

The election follows an electoral bloodbath earlier this month that even Trump chalked up to factors that included “affordability.”

With the election just a week away, Behn appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show to gloat over the “big dogs” who have been sent in to fight her surging candidacy — including Vice President JD Vance and a virtual appearance by Trump.

She also tried out her Trump impression with host Jim Acosta and noted Trump “can’t afford to lose” the election:

JIM ACOSTA: That’s true, that’s very true. But I mean, and you were saying, before we got started, you were saying that JD Vance, is that right? JD Vans is coming to your district to campaign on behalf of your opponent tomorrow? STATE REP. AFTYN BEHN (D-TN): Yes, Trump did a– had a telethon haul for my opponent and it was very strange hearing Trump say your name. I was hoping–. JIM ACOSTA: He said your name? STATE REP. AFTYN BEHN (D-TN): Oh yeah twice I was hoping he’d say something like (TRUMP VOICE) “She is way less cute than my daughter Ivanka. She’s not a real blonde!”. No, I, I JIM ACOSTA: That’s a good, that’s a good Trump. STATE REP. AFTYN BEHN (D-TN): I thought it was going to be funny. It wasn’t, but. So they brought in the big dogs because Trump can’t afford to lose another district. JD Vance is coming to Fort Campbell, which is obviously a base for military families tomorrow. And so the cavalry is being called in because this race has, unforeseen, become quite close. JIM ACOSTA: I mean, if they’re bringing J.D. Vance in, you know, that’s something else. Ladies and gentlemen, hide your sofas. I’m just kidding. That’s just… STATE REP. AFTYN BEHN (D-TN): Yeah, there’s just a lot of… I’ve been grateful. I’ve welcomed the support and attention from folks that are raised nationally, especially since Tennessee is often a state that’s overlooked, right? And we’re a state, that has often been under-resourced. These races don’t often receive enough attention. And so I’ve just been really grateful for the support.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.