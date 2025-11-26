David Letterman Rips ‘Dictator’ Trump’s Attacks Against Seth Meyers: ‘A Wonder of Idiocy’

David Letterman delivered an clear vote of confidence for his NBC Late Night successor Seth Meyers after President Donald Trump demanded the network sack the comedian, who he accused of suffering from an “incurable case” of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The president’s eruption on November 15 followed Meyers’ mocking of his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein casefiles saga. Trump took to Truth Social to slam Late Night as a “Ratings DISASTER” and called for his firing in a post that was later amplified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr.

Appearing on The Barbara Gaines Show Tuesday, Letterman — who helmed the show 1982 to 1993 before moving to CBS — said he was standing squarely behind his successor.

“I’ve never been more proud of Seth Meyers,” he said. “That’s our old show, as a matter of fact. Yeah, we used to do that show, and he does a magical job.”

Letterman jokingly warned Meyers that criticism could get him in trouble by invoking Trump’s recent evasive exchange with a reporter over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when sat beside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“But just remember Seth, ‘things happen.’ You know what I’m saying?” he said.

Letterman went on to mock the Trump administration as “just a wonder of idiocy” and rip the president as “our dictator” whose policies were “not going anywhere.”

He added: “It’s like 18 times the worst behavior one has witnessed ever anywhere… Think of the worst thing that you’ve ever seen humans accomplish. This is so much worse.”

With Trump’s recent attack Meyers now joins ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel and CBS host Stephen Colbert as recurring targets of Trump’s late-night ire.

Watch above via YouTube.