ESPN’s Michael Wilbon Delights in ‘Hypocritical’ Notre Dame Missing College Football Playoff: ‘I Do Hate Them — Today More Than Ever!’

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon admitted Monday that he hates Notre Dame and was “glad” the team was left out of this season’s College Football Playoff.

Following the conference championships over the weekend, the College Football Playoff selection committee released the bracket for the upcoming postseason. Although the Fighting Irish were ranked 11th in the country, they were still left out of the 12-team playoff in favor of teams that won their respective conference championships. Unlike the rest of university’s athletic programs, Notre Dame’s football team is independent and does not play in a conference.

The perceived snub has left to a nationwide conversation about the significance of conference championships. On the Dan Patrick Show, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua claimed that the ACC had done “permanent damage” to its relationship to Notre Dame as a result of the lobbying the conference had done to make its case for Miami making the playoff.

"We were mystified by the actions of the conference… They have certainly done permanent damage to the relationship between the conference and Notre Dame." – Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua on their relationship with the ACC. pic.twitter.com/uvpWqrU8PM — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 8, 2025

Notre Dame also announced it would not be playing in a non-playoff bowl game, effectively ending the team’s season early.

On Monday’s episode of Pardon The Interruption, Wilbon — joined by longtime co-host Tony Kornheiser — made it clear he enjoys Notre Dame’s misery:

WILBON: By the way, how hypocritical is Notre Dame? “Let me muah, muah, muah the ACC as long as I get my paycheck,” and then behave like this! KORNHEISER: To be fair, you’ve hated Notre Dame your whole life. WILBON: And you loved them, and you stumped for him. I admit to [hating them]. KORNHEISER: You hate them! WILBON: Now, I hate them today! I’m glad they’re home! I’m glad they’re going nowhere! No playoff– KORNHEISER: The show is going to end. We’re not doing any more stories. WILBON: –no bowl game! Get out! Get out, Notre Dame! KORNHEISER: You’re just going on and on and on. WILBON: Please. KORNHEISER: You hate them. WILBON: I do hate them — today more than ever! And I got reason and I got support!

"I'm glad they're home. I'm glad they're going nowhere… I do hate them, today more than ever." – Michael Wilbon, who is not sad that Notre Dame got snubbed by the CFP pic.twitter.com/G6HyAAUgbJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2025

