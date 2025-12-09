Tim Pool Lets Loose on ‘Evil Scumbag’ Candace Owens: She’s ‘Burning’ Down MAGA

MAGA influencer Tim Pool let loose on Monday’s episode of Tim Cast IRL, eviscerating Candace Owens’s wild conspiracy theories, and claiming that he may have to end the show as a result of skyrocketing security costs due to harassment from her fans.

“Candace Owens is a f*cking evil scumbag. She is a degenerate. She is burning everything down, and she’s gloating and smiling while she does it. And you know what you f*cking told me? She has no security. She doesn’t f*cking deal with the shit we have to deal with,” Pool fumed, adding:

She’s a piece of sh*t. She’s making everyone else suffer. And all of these f*cking conservatives out there that send me these f*cking messages have no f*cking balls to call her out. More and more people have started doing it. They send me these f*cking messages: “Good for you, Tim. Good for you, Tim.” I wasn’t the first person to do it. I’m not gonna take credit for that. But don’t f*cking DM me like I did something for you as you cower, as you f*cking cower, scared that she’ll put you on her thumbnail and claim you benefited from Charlie Kirk’s assassination—what she’s doing to me right f*cking now.

Pool’s angry rant referred to Owens’s months-long crusade to, as she claims, find the actual truth about Kirk’s horrific murder, which has led her to point the finger everywhere from Israel, to Kirk’s own organization, Turning Point USA. Owens, who maintains one of the largest audiences in alternative media, also recently claimed the French government is trying to assassinate her. Owens’s latest YouTube screed on the topic — “Who Stood To Benefit From Charlie Kirk’s Assassination?” — had over 1.2 million views in the 16 hours after it streamed live.

After a back and forth with one of his co-hosts about whether or not Owens needs security, Pool continued, “No one’s out for her. She’s lying about all of this. You told me you went to her house and she’s got a four-foot wall and one fat guy, and she doesn’t give a shit about our security.”

“Meanwhile, I get bullets fired at my f*cking property, and I have to go live in the middle of nowhere. And I got f*cking strangers coming up to my house in Maryland, breaking in. I got people showing up and beating up the residents who are trying to live there. How the f*ck am I even supposed to sell this property?” he continued, adding:

And you know, it’s all lies. It’s all hypocrisy, and it is for the purpose of making money, and she does not live the way other people live. And she claims she liked Charlie, she loved Charlie, and she is burning everything down that he built because she is evil. She is evil. And I’ll say it again: this conservative movement is fractured, it’s fried, whatever it is. Okay? Republicans are on track to lose the midterms. They were actually trending in the other direction until Charlie Kirk was murdered. And this is the point, isn’t it? The most effective political assassination in history. And thanks to the likes of the vile Candace Owens, she has turned Turning Point into the perpetrators of the crime that was against them. I don’t get paid by any of these people. I’m not on good terms necessarily with Turning Point USA. They didn’t invite me to their stupid event. I don’t want to go. They invited me back after I started criticizing Candace. I’m not going to your event. I’m over all of this shit. The last thing that I need to deal with is a bunch of cowards in conservative media refusing to stand up to her. Megyn Kelly, come on. I appreciate the kind words, but come on. Such f*cking pathetic bullshit. You know, and I get people saying, “Tim, you know, thank you so much for talking about…” I don’t care. I’m not doing a favor for anybody. I’m not doing this to benefit anybody. Nobody’s paying me. There’s no f*cking Russia. There’s no f*cking Israel. There’s just me sticking my neck out and then risking dying for what? A bunch of cowards that don’t want to stand up to protect themselves? People like f*cking Candace Owens.

Owens shared the clip on X and responded to Pool, writing, “He is genuinely not well right now. I wouldn’t turn this into a cheap internet moment. There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business, and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”

Owens offered an additional statement to Mediaite on Pool’s comments, saying, “Tim Pool is under financial pressure and is lashing out. Consequently, he is auditioning for a Zionist organization to put him on the payroll. For his sake, I hope it works out.”

During the episode, Pool also lamented, “At what point do we say we can’t do this anymore? The cost of running Tim Cast IRL studio and the projects around it exceeds the amount of money it brings in. That’s just that breaking point, isn’t it? For any business.”

“The cost isn’t cameras or lights, the cost is security,” he fumed, concluding, “We can’t forgo security, but we can’t sustain it either.”

