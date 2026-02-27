‘F*ck You!’ Canadian Podcaster Loses It Over Hockey Players Shaking Trump’s Hand Amid Threats to Seize Country as 51st State

A Canadian podcaster lashed out in response to members of the U.S. men’s hockey team shaking President Donald Trump’s hand after winning gold at the Olympics.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast, the hosts were reacting to the team’s visit to the White House after beating Canada in the gold medal game. Steve Dangle expressed frustration with the players hanging out with the Trump administration following months of the president saying he wanted to make Canada the 51st state. He added that although the players are American, several of them play for Canadian NHL teams.

Dangle said:

With the context of Canada, he threatened our sovereignty. He threatened– and those those players taking pictures with Karoline Leavitt and shit. Don’t think we haven’t forgotten, with the with her smile on her face — that looked a little different at the time — but that smile on her face. “Hey, we look forward to the U.S. beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada.” You fucking asshole. We’ll never be your 51st state. And that’s got nothing to do with hockey. That’s got everything to do with you motherfuckers showing up at our front door with guns and tanks and shit. Of course we’re going to feel a certain type of way about that. And you’re the captain of a Canadian NHL team — [Auston Matthews], [Brady Tkachuk], Connor Hellebuyck might as well be, [Quinn Hughes] until a few months ago — and you shook hands with that motherfucker? Fuck you! That dude threatened the place where I live, and actively continues to do so, and I’m supposed to just look at you and feel fine about that? Fuck you!

—

