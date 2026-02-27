‘I Have Been Fully Exonerated’: Trump Claims Not to Know ‘Anything’ About Epstein Files

In a Friday appearance before the press on the White House lawn, President Donald Trump claimed that he has “been fully exonerated” from scrutiny surrounding his many appearances in the Jeffrey Epstein files, adding that he doesn’t know “anything.”

While the reporter’s question couldn’t be heard fully in the Fox broadcast, the words “Epstein files” were clearly mentioned, referring to the FBI files on the convicted sex trafficker in which The New York Times found 5,300 documents mentioning Trump.

“I don’t know anything about the Epstein files,” said Trump to reporters. “You know, I’ve been fully exonerated.” He then quickly moved on to the next question.

According to reporting this week from NPR, the Department of Justice has withheld at least 53 pages from its latest files release, some of which involve allegations against the president.

The DOJ did not explain the discrepancy, declining to comment and then emphasizing through a spokesperson that any unpublished documents are confidential by law, duplicates, or related to an ongoing federal investigation.

Following the report, the House Oversight Committee’s ranking member, Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), released a statement, writing, “Yesterday, I reviewed unredacted evidence logs at the Department of Justice. Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes.”

On Friday, CNN chief political analyst David Axelrod responded to Trump’s allegation that he’s been “exonerated,” writing on X, “By whom? Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is begging him for a commutation? His DOJ?? Meaningless. For not the first time, what he’s saying just ain’t so.”

This is the new mantra from @POTUS: "I've been fully exonerated" on Epstein.

By whom? Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislane Maxwell, who is begging him for a commutation?His DOJ?? Meaningless.

For not the first time, what he's saying just ain't so. https://t.co/0OmJpYMAHV — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 27, 2026

Representative Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) also took to X on Friday, responding to the president’s claim on the White House lawn that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is “a very innocent guy” amidst criticism of his ties to Epstein, writing, “It’s a massive White House cover-up.”

It’s a massive White House cover up. https://t.co/c3bo2IxPzX — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) February 27, 2026

