Former NBC Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya Considering Senate Run in Minnesota: Report

Former Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Minnesota.

According to report from OutKick on Monday, Tafoya met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee last week. Sources also told the outlet that Tafoya is “expected to make a final decision in early 2026.”

The report went on:

Tafoya met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Senate Leadership Fund, and other stakeholders in Washington, D.C. last week. The NRSC has been recruiting her to run for the Senate race in Minnesota, where the Democratic primary has pitted progressive favorite Peggy Flanagan against Chuck Schumer-backed Angie Craig.

The ex-sideline reporter worked her final game at Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Since then, Tafoya has worked to establish herself as a political commentator.

Tafoya joins a growing list of prominent sports figures eyeing public office. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum seriously considered running for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, but ultimately decided against it. The seat will be vacated by current senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, who’s running for governor.

Retired MLB player Mark Teixeira has also entered the political sphere. The former first baseman, largely remembered for his stints with the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees, announced his Republican bid for Texas’ 21st congressional district in August.