Susie Wiles Trashes Bondi as She Tells All About Epstein Files in Explosive Interview: ‘It Sure as Hell Wasn’t on Her Desk’

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles ripped into Attorney General Pam Bondi over the botched release of the Epstein files in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, saying America’s top prosecutor gave a bunch of right-wing influencers “binders full of nothingness.”

The shockingly blunt statements came to light in a piece from Chris Whipple’s that dropped Tuesday, the result of months of on-the-record talks with the rarely interviewed top Trump official.

In one portion of the two-part interview, Wiles discussed Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files, including the March stunt where a group of right-wing influencers were given binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

Bondi faced criticism from the MAGA world, and even calls for her resignation, after the files revealed no new information.

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles told Whipple, adding that they were “binders full of nothingness.”

Wiles also addressed Bondi’s insistence during a Fox News interview in February that Epstein’s client list was “on my desk right now,” a claim that was later debunked by an FBI report that stated no such document existed.

“And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk,” Wiles told Whipple. “There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”

The astonishingly candid Vanity Fair article also revealed Wiles’s wild labels for others in the Trump White House, including “Quirky Bobby” for HHS honcho Robert Kennedy Jr., and “odd duck” for Elon Musk, to name a few.