Iranian National Team Leaves LA Urging for ‘Peace’ After Tumultuous Start to World Cup

The Iranian National team left a note in its World Cup locker room urging for peace after the team’s first two matches of the tournament.

On Sunday, Iran played Belgium in its second of two Group G matches in Los Angeles. Following the match — a 0-0 draw — the players left a note before returning to their lodging in Mexico. The note read:

From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains remains alive and steadfast. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations.

Included in the note with the hashtags #768 and #Minab. The latter was likely a reference to the strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, on the first day of Operation Epic Fury. At least 120 students were killed in the strike, and sources have indicated the U.S. was responsible.

At the time of this writing, the incident was still under investigation.

Special message from the national team in the locker room to Iranians and people around the world Message from the national team on the locker room board: 💬From ancient Iran, thousands of years old, to today's civilized Iran, the spirit of Iran has remained alive and strong.… pic.twitter.com/mvW8au8cg1 — رامین رضاییان (@Ramin_Rezaian_) June 21, 2026

Iran has had a complicated start to the World Cup. Due to the ongoing war, the team has been prohibited from staying in the U.S. except for just prior to their matches.

When the matches end, the team is forced to depart for Mexico immediately. Several members of the team have complained about the situation.

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