Israeli Embassy Slams Olympic Broadcaster Who Called Out Athletes On-Air Over Their Alleged Support for War in Gaza

The Israeli Embassy accused an Olympic broadcaster of “spreading slander” when he criticized Israeli athletes on-air over their alleged stances on the war in Gaza.

Days earlier, Israel’s bobsled was in the middle of a run when Swiss announcer Stefan Renna brought up team captain AJ Edelman. Renna noted that Edelman was a “self-defined Zionist to the core” and pointed to social media posts in which Edelman voiced support for the “genocide” in Gaza.

The use of the term “genocide” to describe the conflict has been the subject of debate since the escalation of tensions on Oct. 7, 2023. While Israel and its supporters have repeatedly that its actions are genocidal in nature, international bodies have indicated the opposite.

According to a translation provided by Drop Site, Renna continued:

“Genocide” is the term used by the UN Commission of Inquiry into the region. Edelman, who described the Israeli military intervention, and I quote, “The most morally just war in history.” He also mocked a “Free Palestine” inscription on a wall in Lillehammer, on the sidelines of a World Cup stage.

Renna went on to question Edelman’s presence at the Olympics, as Olympic policy states that athletes who “actively supported the war by participating in pro-war events, being militarily engaged, or via their activities on their social media,” may not compete. Renna spoke on the subject throughout the duration of Edelman’s run, only commenting on the action to point out the fact that Edelman was in last place.

Commentator Stefan Renna on Swiss public broadcaster RTS sparked controversy during Israeli captain AJ Edelman’s second bobsleigh run at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, bringing up Edelman’s past social media posts supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza, including one… pic.twitter.com/TenlLtbRiw — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) February 17, 2026

Edelman later took to social media to dismiss Renna’s comments as a “diatribe” before shifting focus back to the Israeli bobsled team.

I am aware of the diatribe the commentator directed towards the Israeli Bobsled Team on the Swiss Olympics broadcast today.

I can't help but notice the contrast: Shul Runnings is a team of 6 proud Israelis who've made it to the Olympic stage. No coach with us. No big program.… https://t.co/D7xAhhVAL0 — AJ Edelman, OLY (@realajedelman) February 16, 2026

On Tuesday, the official account of Israeli Embassy of Switzerland posted a statement calling Renna’s words “blatant abuse.” The statement continued:

We are deeply appalled by the blatant abuse of a live Olympic broadcast by a Swiss RTS journalist who exploited coverage of the bobsleigh competition to advance a personal political agenda, fabricating facts and spreading slander against Israeli athletes. The Olympic Games are meant to unite people through sport and fair competition, not to serve as a platform for political attacks or the dissemination of misinformation. The allegations made during the live broadcast were factually incorrect, misleading, and incompatible with the fundamental standards of responsible journalism. This was not a minor lapse in judgment, but a serious breach of professional responsibility that undermines the spirit of the Games. @RadioTeleSuisse must publicly address this misconduct, issue a clear apology, and take decisive action against the journalist responsible. We stand firmly behind Team Israel and are immensely proud of our athletes, who continue to compete with dignity, determination, and exemplary sportsmanship.

According to a statement obtained by Deadline, a spokesperson from Radio Télévision Suisse confirmed that footage of the event featuring Renna’s comments was removed from the broadcaster’s official channels. The spokesperson called the comments “inappropriate for sports commentary.” Despite the removal, the spokesperson also conceded that Renna’s comments were “factual.”

