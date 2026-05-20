Trump Boasts Netanyahu ‘Will Do Whatever I Want Him to Do’ After ‘Lengthy and Dramatic’ Call

President Donald Trump bragged on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “will do whatever I want him to do” after the two leaders held a “lengthy and dramatic” call on the ongoing war in Iran.

Trump was about to depart for Connecticut for a Coast Guard cadet graduation when he stopped to talk to a gaggle of reporters near Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

When asked what he’s said to Netanyahu about Iran and how long they will hold off on strikes against the regime, Trump said, “He’s fine. He will do whatever I want him to do.”

He added that Netanyahu is “a very good man” before repeating, “He will do whatever I want him to do.”

Trump also joked that he might take Netanyahu’s job one day, claiming he’s “99%” among Israelis.

“I could run for prime minister in Israel,” Trump said. “Maybe after I do this, I will go to Israel and run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning, I’m 99%. So that’s good.”

He then called Netanyahu “a wartime prime minister” who is “treated poorly” in Israel.

Earlier, Israel’s Keshet 12 news channel reported that Trump and Netanyahu held a “lengthy and dramatic” phone call about the conflict as the president mulls restarting the military campaign against the regime.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that he was just “an hour away” from ordering another wave of attacks against Iran this week, but stopped short when Gulf allies convinced him to hold off.

The war in Iran began back on February 28 with joint U.S. and Israeli strikes against the regime. At the time, the White House said the campaign would last about four or five weeks.

Now, nearly 12 weeks later, talks between Washington and Tehran have been stalled as the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil pipeline, has remained largely closed.

Watch above via Fox News.

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