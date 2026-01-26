Minnesota Vikings Announcer Apologizes for On-Air Comments About ‘Paid Protesters’ — Reveals He’ll Be Stepping Away for ‘A Few Days’

A Minnesota Vikings radio announcer Monday apologized for on-air comments he made about “paid protesters” in Minneapolis days earlier.

On Friday’s episode of The Paul Allen Show, Allen — the local play-by-play voice of the Vikings — was discussing the cold weather with his co-hosts. As they were bringing up supposed remedies that football players use to combat the cold, one of them mentioned putting cayenne pepper in one’s socks as a way to generate heat. Then, Allen decided to give his two cents on the ongoing ICE protests across the state.

“In conditions like this, do paid protesters get hazard pay?” Allen asked. “Those are the things that I’ve been thinking about this morning.”

One of his co-hosts declared he was “probably not gonna touch that one” as the conversation moved on.

Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen pushed the paid-protester conspiracy during Friday's episode of his radio show (https://t.co/b4lydpKLV7) "In conditions like this, do paid protesters get hazard pay? Those are the things that I've been thinking about this… pic.twitter.com/mE6SHAanaf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2026

Three days later, Allen began his show with what appeared to be a prepared statement apologizing for the remarks. He also revealed that he’d be taking a brief hiatus. Allen said:

I made a comment on-air Friday about protesters and the weather that was insensitive and poorly timed, and I’m sorry. It was a misguided attempt at humor, and while it was never met with any ill intent or political affront, I absolutely and wholeheartedly want to apologize to those who genuinely were hurt or offended by it. Nine-to-noon doesn’t formulate political opinions. We don’t bash or praise political discussions or even focus on political issues. This time slot always has been a sports-centered space built to entertain, a place where we chat about sports, offer an escape from the heavy stuff, and give listeners the distraction they need from everything else going on. As I have stated many times before, we serve you, not the other way around. We’re very fortunate, and thank you for counting on us as long as you have. It means more than you’ll ever know. My best was lacking Friday, and for that I am sorry. I am taking a few days off but wanted to express these thoughts and my sincere apology with you.

Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen opened Monday’s radio show with a statement apologizing for his "paid protester" comments last week, before announcing he’s "taking a few days off." pic.twitter.com/hAVy7FUDMS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!