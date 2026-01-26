‘Happy to Help, Sir’: Jake Tapper Brings Receipts After Greg Bovino Dares Him to Call Out His Deposition Lies



CNN’s Jake Tapper came with receipts when Border Patrol Commander-at-large Gregory Bovino challenged him on social media for insinuating he was a liar.

Tapper’s post about Bovino came in the wake of the Border Patrol shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, when Bovino outraged critics with his version of the events leading up to the shooting. Bovino claimed on CNN Sunday, “The victims are the Border Patrol agents. I’m not blaming the Border Patrol agents. The suspect put himself in that situation.”

Tapper suggested that Bovino was a known liar by retweeting a judge’s ruling from November on Bovino’s tactics in Chicago. Tapper wrote, “‘Bovino admitted in his deposition that he lied multiple times,’ wrote the judge.”

Bovino, in response, challenged Tapper — writing, “Then identify the lie, Jake. No one can seem to find this mysterious ‘lie’.”

“Happy to help, sir,” Tapper replied, before producing more court documents.

“Bovino admitted in his deposition that he lied multiple times about the events that occurred in Little Village that prompted him to throw tear gas at protesters,” the court record read. “‘Bovino and DHS have represented that a rock hit Bovino in the helmet before he threw tear gas. …On the first day,’ of his deposition ‘Bovino admitted that he was not hit with a rock until after he had deployed tear gas…'”

Tapper added 11 more posts to the thread laying out examples of how Bovino lied repeatedly when recounting his interactions with protesters.

In the final post, Tapper linked to court documents and wrote, “This is from a November 20, 2025, 233-page opinion from Judge Sara Ellis. Let me know if I can help with anything else.”

In addition to feuding online with Tapper, Bovino spent Sunday going after the likes of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol.

