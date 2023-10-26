NHL Player Hit With Half-Season Suspension For Sports Betting

Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for violating the NHL’s gambling policy, Sportsnet reported Thursday.

The NHL said it found no evidence of the 22-year-old betting on NHL games, but it’s not yet known what he did. According to Sportsnet, the announcement came after a months-long investigation that reportedly “intensified” in recent weeks.

The Senators released a statement shortly after the announcement.

“We were made aware of the National Hockey League investigation into this matter and additional information was made available to the club upon the completion of the league’s investigation yesterday,” the team said. “Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes.

“When the time is right and with the league’s blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own.”

Pinto also apologized in the team’s statement.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

As sports betting continues to grow in popularity, one of the inevitable consequences has been the growing number of athletes getting involved. The NFL, for example, has given a handful of players season-long suspensions for betting on NFL games. The league allows betting on non-NFL games, but it cannot be done on team facilities.