NFL ‘Indefinitely Suspends’ Three Players Ahead of 2023 Season for Betting on Games

The NFL has suspended a total of five players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Three of those players have been suspended “indefinitely,” meaning they will miss the entire 2023 season at minimum.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news Friday morning on Twitter. The suspended players include Detroit Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill and Quintez Cephus; Lions safety C.J. Moore; and Washington Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney. Williams and Berryhill were the only players given six-game suspensions. The rest will miss the 2023 season and can appeal the suspension before the start of the 2024 season.

Rapoport appeared on the NFL Network to explain the difference in suspensions.

“The three players that are suspended at least a year – suspended indefinitely – were believed to have gambled on NFL games,” he said. “Obviously, that is what we saw with (Jacksonville Jaguars receiver) Calvin Ridley, as well. That’s what warranted the major suspension. That is why those players have the ability to re-apply, but only after a year.

“The two players – which are Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams – they are believed to have gambled on college games, but from their facility or from another place associated with their NFL team.”

Per the NFL’s gambling policy, gambling “in any club or league facility or venue” is prohibited for all league personnel. Immediately following this news, Cephus and Moore were released by the Lions.

The fallout: The #Lions have released WR Quintez Cephus and S CJ Moore. https://t.co/At9dBLvzvL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Watch above via NFL Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com