Philadelphia Flyers Suspend Radio Announcer for ‘Inappropriate Comment’ Caught on Hot Mic

The Philadelphia Flyers on Friday announced that radio announcer Tim Saunders was suspended for two games for “inappropriate” comments made during a recent broadcast.

The comments, as noted by the team, came during a TV timeout in the Flyers’ Thursday night game against the Buffalo Sabres.

When the ad break was supposed to start, the radio broadcast stayed with the booth as someone could be heard humming on the mic. After a few seconds of dead air, Saunders suddenly said, “While you’re down there, would you mind blowing me?”

While the comment was clearly said in jest, color commentator Todd Fedoruk quickly realized they were still on.

“I think we’re still on the air, Tim,” Fedoruk said.

Seemingly under the impression that Fedoruk was joking, Saunders let out a laugh before finally saying, “No, we’re not. Are we?”

I think we’re still on the air Tim 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/lwbeDR8aJy — Travis Ballinghoff (@travieballin26) December 19, 2025

The next morning, the team announced that disciplinary action had been taken:

We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night’s radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers—Sabres game. These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization. Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved. We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and all those affected by these comments.

