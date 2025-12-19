‘Time’s Up’: GOP Lawmaker Leads Call for DOJ to Release All of the Epstein Files by Midnight Deadline
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) led the call Friday for the Department of Justice to release all of the Epstein files, as laid out in federal law signed by President Donald Trump.
Bipartisan outrage boiled over online after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that the Trump administration would miss Friday’s deadline to release all of the Epstein files, instead releasing “several hundred thousand documents” on Friday and rolling out more over the “next couple weeks.”
Massie posted, “Time’s up. Release the files,” and included a screenshot of the federal law with the words, “Not later than 30 days after the enactment of this Act” and “all” highlighted in yellow, driving home the fact that the DOJ is expected to release all of the files by midnight.
Fellow Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined in, writing simply, “Release the Epstein files.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), whose bill was signed in to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, wrote, “Today is about the survivors, justice, and truth. The Epstein Class has to go.” He also reposted a video in which he declared, “Any person who attempts to conceal or scrub the files will be subject to prosecution under the law.”
Political reporter Aaron Blake pointed out the illegality of the DOJ’s failing to release all of the files on time: “Raskin & Garcia on DOJ signaling it won’t release all Epstein files today: ‘Donald Trump and [DOJ] are now violating federal law as they continue covering up the facts and the evidence about Jeffrey Epstein’s decades-long, billion-dollar, international sex trafficking ring.'”
Additional posts called out Attorney General Pam Bondi for skirting the law, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) writing, “The Epstein Files Act is the law, not a suggestion.”
Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019. Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing during his friendship with the convicted sex trafficker.
