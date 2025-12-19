‘Time’s Up’: GOP Lawmaker Leads Call for DOJ to Release All of the Epstein Files by Midnight Deadline

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) led the call Friday for the Department of Justice to release all of the Epstein files, as laid out in federal law signed by President Donald Trump.

Bipartisan outrage boiled over online after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that the Trump administration would miss Friday’s deadline to release all of the Epstein files, instead releasing “several hundred thousand documents” on Friday and rolling out more over the “next couple weeks.”

Massie posted, “Time’s up. Release the files,” and included a screenshot of the federal law with the words, “Not later than 30 days after the enactment of this Act” and “all” highlighted in yellow, driving home the fact that the DOJ is expected to release all of the files by midnight.

Fellow Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined in, writing simply, “Release the Epstein files.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), whose bill was signed in to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, wrote, “Today is about the survivors, justice, and truth. The Epstein Class has to go.” He also reposted a video in which he declared, “Any person who attempts to conceal or scrub the files will be subject to prosecution under the law.”

Today is about the survivors, justice, and truth. The Epstein Class has to go. https://t.co/ER79b2yKID — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 19, 2025

Political reporter Aaron Blake pointed out the illegality of the DOJ’s failing to release all of the files on time: “Raskin & Garcia on DOJ signaling it won’t release all Epstein files today: ‘Donald Trump and [DOJ] are now violating federal law as they continue covering up the facts and the evidence about Jeffrey Epstein’s decades-long, billion-dollar, international sex trafficking ring.'”

Raskin & Garcia on DOJ signaling it won't release all Epstein files today: "Donald Trump and [DOJ] are now violating federal law as they continue covering up the facts and the evidence about Jeffrey Epstein's decades-long, billion-dollar, international sex trafficking ring." pic.twitter.com/gnNhoqvl1w — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 19, 2025

Additional posts called out Attorney General Pam Bondi for skirting the law, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) writing, “The Epstein Files Act is the law, not a suggestion.”

Today is the deadline to release the Epstein files. The DOJ is refusing to comply. This is about justice for survivors and holding participants and co-conspirators accountable. The Epstein Files Act is the law, not a suggestion. Release the files. Immediately. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) December 19, 2025

The deadline is here. TODAY is the deadline for the WH to release the Epstein Files. Their failure to do so is against the law. I am working closely with attorneys to assess what documents are still being withheld. We will not stop until the whole truth comes out. pic.twitter.com/99vEgHr2IA — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 19, 2025

I'm confused: The new law that was signed stated that ALL of the Epstein files were to be released TODAY. Not several hundred thousand.

Not some. Not most.

ALL OF THEM. What in the protecting pedophiles are they still doing? pic.twitter.com/tpl5OCJUEs — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 19, 2025

We all know Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. The bipartisan law to release those files by midnight tonight is clear. Release the unclassified records. Redact the victims' names of course, but appropriately name EVERY SINGLE public official and public figure in the report… — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 19, 2025

The law passed by Congress and SIGNED by President Trump calls for the full release of the Epstein files by today. The WH says some files will be released today, others released on a rolling basis over several months. That is a violation of the law. Add it to the list. #Trump — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) December 19, 2025

I'm a former prosecutor. When you need to know who else was involved in a crime, you follow the money. The Trump Admin. needs to release the full Epstein files now so we can pursue the truth about who was involved in these crimes and deliver the transparency the victims deserve. pic.twitter.com/aSJPgjRS4B — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) December 19, 2025

Trump’s DOJ says it won’t meet today’s deadline to release the Epstein files. This smells like a White House cover-up. The law requires ALL non-exempt records to be turned in by midnight. The victims deserve justice and accountability.#ReleaseTheFiles pic.twitter.com/LCrQI7u5gn — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@Rep_Walkinshaw) December 19, 2025

ALL of the Epstein files are required by law to be released TODAY. Trump's refusal to release the full Epstein files today is simply a continuation of the White House coverup. Americans deserve the truth. The victims and survivors deserve justice. Release the files. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) December 19, 2025

Congress mandated that Trump's DOJ release all the Epstein files by TODAY. They must comply. Survivors have waited far too long for the accountability they deserve. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 19, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019. Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing during his friendship with the convicted sex trafficker.