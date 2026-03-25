Pro-Trump UFC Fighter Who Was Snubbed From White House Event Says He’s Done With Politics: ‘Loyalty Is Never Rewarded’

Pro-Trump UFC star Colby Covington on Tuesday claimed he’ll no longer be involved in politics after he was excluded from an upcoming White House event.

Earlier this month, the UFC revealed its card for Freedom 250, the fight night that will take place on the White House lawn. President Donald Trump first stated his desire to host a UFC event at the White House last year.

Those who are more familiar with the UFC and its relationship with the president expected the card to include Trump’s most vocal supporters in the company. That list includes Convington, who’s referred to the president as his “hero.”

The UFC, however, chose not to include Covington in Freedom 250. In an interview days later, the 38-year-old expressed disappointment over being left out of the event and claimed he was willing to fight anyone.

On Tuesday’s episode of the podcast Bloody Elbow, Covington explained why he was done with politics. He said:

You know, I love Trump. He’s a great guy. I’m not really so politically– I think in the future, you won’t see me campaign. You won’t see me actively involved in politics. I don’t want to be it. I think it’s a dirty game. I think that loyalty is never rewarded. And yeah, I don’t really want to be a part of it anymore. My dream before was like, I want to be the governor of Florida. I want to be a senator. I want to be a congressman. Now I’m like, no, I just want to do business with real American beer; I want to be in RAF; and I just want to mind my own business in peace. I don’t want to be in that dirty game.

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