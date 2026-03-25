Philly DA Threatens to Jail ICE Agents Working at Airport: ‘The President Cannot Pardon You!’

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) threatened to throw ICE agents deployed at the airport in jail if they make it look “anything like you did in the streets of Minneapolis” on Tuesday.

Krasner issued his stern warning in front of cameras and reporters at Philly’s airport.

His tough talk came a day after President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to several airports nationwide to help with long security lines during the ongoing government shutdown. Krasner told the ICE agents Trump cannot save them if they screw up in his town.

“This is how it works — you commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia, I prosecute you. That is how it works. No, I don’t take a phone call from the president saying ‘Let em go.’ No, the president cannot pardon you. I’ll say it again, the president cannot pardon you,” said Krasner.

The DA continued, “And yes, I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom, and if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell if you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this floor anything like you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people.”

He then doubled down on his comments in a video posted to X on Wednesday.

“To anyone who is an ICE agent, thank you for upholding the law and the Constitution of the United States. But if you don’t, you’re gonna find out,” he said while eery music played in the background.

Krasner may not be thrilled to see ICE at his local airport, but some travelers didn’t seem to mind too much.

WFMZ 69 in Philadelphia spoke to a man named Tony Cisneros on Tuesday who said it “nice that [the agents are] unmasked. Everyone has been very friendly, smiling at me.”

Trump had instructed ICE agents to not wear masks at the 14 airports he sent them to this week, in an effort to help TSA process security checks quicker. WFMZ reporter Jessica Heisey said 3,200 TSA workers missed their scheduled shifts on Monday and another 458 have quit recently.

Watch Krasner above, via WFMZ 69’s report.

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