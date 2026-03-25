‘Why Is That Noble?’ Dennis Prager Rips Tucker Carlson for Saying ‘His Only Loyalty Is to the American People’

Conservative radio host and PragerU founder Dennis Prager criticized Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for saying “his only loyalty is to the American people.”

“With regard to Tucker Carlson, I’ll just tell you, just yesterday he said that his only loyalty – now notice he used the word ‘only’, not ‘first’ – his only loyalty is to the American people. Why is that noble?” questioned Prager during an appearance on The Jeremy Boreing Show. “Why is that Christian? That’s your only loyalty? I just don’t get it. It’s a tribal-based morality that I don’t relate to.”

Host and Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing responded, “It’s not even a truthful statement. I mean, I don’t know Tucker Carlson on a personal level. As an observer, though, he certainly has other loyalties than just to the American people. He has expressed additional loyalties.”

As an example, Boreing cited, “He has said he has loyalty to the United States, which presumably is different than the people. He’s obviously got loyalty to his family, one would assume. To his brother, very publicly, very obviously. I know people who have worked for him, both at Fox and at his network. When he first started the Tucker Carlson Network, he hired a bunch of Daily Wire, former Daily Wire employees, and by all accounts he shows great loyalty to the people who work for him.”

“So it’s not his only loyalty, and I don’t know why it would be good if it were his only loyalty,” he continued. “Like you, I’m not even altogether sure what that means or why it would be virtuous for that to be your only loyalty. But presumably one wouldn’t say it unless they at least thought that it sounds like something that would be good if it were true. I don’t even think it would be good if it were true, and it very plainly isn’t.”

Prager went on to declare, “I’m not America First, I’m morality first. What is good and then what is true are my first loyalties.”

“I wrote a piece a few years ago, ‘Is it America First or is it America Only,’ and he used the word only,” Prager concluded. “So that’s a very distressing thing.”

Watch above via The Jeremy Boreing Show.

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