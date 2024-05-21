CNN’s Elie Honig Says Bob Costello Was ‘Not a Credible Witness’ and ‘Terrible Way’ for Trump Defense to End Trial

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig cast doubt on the credibility of Bob Costello, a witness for the defense in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York City on Tuesday, calling his testimony a “terrible way” for the defense to wrap up its case.

Asked to evaluate Costello and “how he kind of falls into that lineup of witnesses,” Honig quickly replied that he believed Costello was “not credible.”

“I think Bob Costello was not a credible witness for the reasons Elliot [Williams] said. I mean, first of all, he has motive. Second of all, his conduct that they brought out was was really not good conduct. He’s trying to keep Michael Cohen from coming into the government and cooperating. Third of all, they contradicted Bob Costello with his own emails. I found him to be not at all a credible witness,” he said. “And thinking back to all of the witnesses in this case, I think the total number was 22 different witnesses. I really think, in my view, at least — I’m interested maybe in what other people think — I only think there was two witnesses that I that I found with substantial credibility issues. Costello as I just said, and of course, Michael Cohen, whether one fully believes him or not, the guy has serious credibility issues. Maybe Stormy Daniels, but I didn’t find anything too outrageous about what she said.”

He went on to say that while “Bob Costello was a terrible way to end this. You leave a bad taste in the jury’s mouth,” he believed that “Michael Cohen’s testimony is 100 times more important to this case than Bob Costello’s testimony.”

“You know, I won’t even rehash it. We know he lied to everyone. He made a bunch of money off this. Turns out he stole from the Trump Org. So the question is, can they live with it? Can they live with it based on the other evidence?” asked Honig rhetorically.

Watch above via CNN.