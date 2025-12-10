President Donald Trump warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro he better “wise up” because “he’s next” in what would be an expansion of the administration’s efforts to stop alleged drug smuggling operations in the Caribbean.

While speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump was asked about Petro’s criticism of U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean. Petro has referred to the efforts as “barbarian.”

Trump has defended the strikes, alleging that the boats are headed to the United States and pose a direct threat. He’s accused Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, whose election victory has been contested, of being behind the drug smuggling operations.

The president warned Petro he’s the next one in the administration’s sights. Trump has blasted Petro before, calling him a “thug.”

He said on Wednesday:

He’s been fairly hostile to the United States and I haven’t given a lot of thought. He’s gonna have himself some big problems if he doesn’t wise up. Did he say Colombia’s producing a lot of drugs? They have cocaine factories that they make cocaine, as you know, and they sell it right into the United States. So he better wise up or he’ll be next. He’ll be next. I hope he’s listening. He’s gonna be next. Because we don’t like people when they kill people and they sell drugs, they kill [people] in the United States, and Colombia is a major manufacturer of drugs, meaning cocaine in particular, as you know.

In October, Trump similarly blasted Petro and threatened “serious action” against Colombia.

“He’s hurt his country very badly, they’re doing very poorly, Colombia,” the president said at the time. “They make cocaine — they have cocaine factories. They grow all sorts of crap — that’s drugs, bad drugs coming into the United States, goes generally through Mexico. And he better watch it, or we’ll take very serious action against him and his country.”

Watch above via Fox News.