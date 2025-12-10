Trump Continues to Blame Economic Pain on Biden: ‘Only Been Here a Short While’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued pinning the blame on former President Joe Biden for any economic hardships Americans may be suffering.

Trump met with major business leaders at the White House for an economic roundtable. During this event, the president claimed he “inherited the worst inflation in the history of our country” and suggested that he needed more time to correct the issue. The comments were a notable departure from his rhetoric on the campaign trail, when he vowed to make immediate fixes to the issues plaguing the country.

Trump continued:

I inherited, very simply, the highest prices in history; and I’m bringing them down really fast, led by energy. And when energy comes down, everything else comes down. But I’ve only been here a short while. And we gave them a beautiful, beautiful thing and they destroyed it. They would have destroyed our country had they been allowed to stay. If we didn’t win this election, if we had Kamala — who’s the same as Joe, low IQ people — but if we had Kamala, you would have a country that would be, right now, in ruins. I believe that one-hundred percent. Things would be in a state like nobody’s ever seen before, worse than anything you’ve ever imagined — worse than 1929, in my opinion. Instead, we have the hottest country in the world, and we’re gonna keep it that way.

