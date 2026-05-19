James Comey Says He May File a Claim for Trump’s New $1.8B ‘Anti-Weaponization’ Fund: ‘I’m Guessing I’ll Be in Line’

Former FBI Director James Comey said during an interview on Monday that he’s ready to sign up for a cut of the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund set up after President Donald Trump dropped a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS the day before.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Comey said when he first heard about the establishment of the fund, he thought he was reading a piece from The Onion.

“It’s to compensate people who’ve been targeted by the Justice Department for, they say, personal, political or ideological reasons,” Comey added. “So I’m guessing I’ll be in line. I hope I’ll be ahead of those who savagely beat police officers and sacked the Capitol.”

When asked by Tapper if he was really planning to apply, Comey replied, “Well, I’ll talk to my lawyers, but it certainly sounds intended for someone like me.”

Read the conversation below:

JAKE TAPPER: Director Comey, what is your reaction to the creation of this so-called anti-weaponization fund? JAMES COMEY: I first thought it was a piece from The Onion because it can’t be serious. It appears, that they’re serious. It’s to compensate people who’ve been targeted by the Justice Department for, they say, personal, political or ideological reasons. So I’m guessing I’ll be in line. I hope I’ll be ahead of those who savagely beat police officers and sacked the Capitol. TAPPER: Are you going to apply? COMEY: Well, I’ll talk to my lawyers, but it certainly sounds intended for someone like me. TAPPER: I don’t think that that’s how it’s intended. But I understand what you’re saying.

Comey was slapped with a second indictment last month, this time for an Instagram photo by the former Bureau boss that showed seashells arranged on a beach to look like the numbers “86 47.”

Trump’s DOJ has argued that the post constituted a threat on the president’s life. Top legal minds on both sides of the political aisle have since implied the case is weak.

The initial indictment against Comey in September 2025 included one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice for allegedly lying under oath to Congress.

That case was tossed two months later on the basis that Trump’s handpicked prosecutor in the case, Lindsey Halligan, was not lawfully serving as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia

Watch above via CNN.

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