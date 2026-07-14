Jimmy Fallon Roasts Mitch McConnell’s Hospital Photo: ‘Husband and Wife Ventriloquist Act’

Jimmy Fallon roasted Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the first personal update since his June hospitalization, joking that the Republican’s hospital-bed photograph looked less like proof of recovery and more like “a husband and wife ventriloquist act.”

The Tonight Show host opened Monday night by highlighting the image McConnell released over the weekend after weeks of intense speculation about his condition after collapsing at home on June 14.

“Well, some news from Washington. After weeks of speculation about his health, Senator Mitch McConnell just released a photo of himself in the hospital to prove that he’s OK. Take a look. There you go,” Fallon said as the image appeared onscreen to audience laughter.

“I’m not sure how OK he is because that’s actually a video,” he cracked.

The longtime Republican senator had been absent from public view since he was hospitalized after being found “briefly unconscious,” fueling online rumors about his health. Among the claims circulating was an assertion by MAGA activist Laura Loomer that McConnell was “brain dead.”

Before Sunday’s update, top Republicans had sought to reassure colleagues and supporters by saying they had spoken with McConnell by phone, though some critics continued to press for a public update on his condition.

McConnell’s post sought to put those questions to rest. Alongside a photograph showing him in a hospital bed holding a newspaper with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, seated beside him, the senator said he was recovering after being taken to the hospital and revealed he had “also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

After flagging the photo, Fallon added: “Yeah, nothing says perfect health like having someone hold you up when you’re already sitting.”

After another round of laughter, Fallon added: “Looks like a husband and wife ventriloquist act.”

He closed the segment with a further swipe at the senator, quipping: “But Mitch said, ‘I’m feeling great and I’ll be back at work by August 1997.’”

McConnell said in his Sunday statement that he expects to return to work “as soon as possible” and is preparing to retire formally in January.

Watch above via NBC.

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