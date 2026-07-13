Jimmy Kimmel Pops Up From Vacation to Mock Mitch McConnell With Hospital Pic Parody

Jimmy Kimmel briefly emerged from his summer hiatus to mock Senator Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) hospital-bed “proof of life” photo with a parody, assuring fans that he too was “feeling great.”

The late-night host, who has been off the air since beginning his annual summer break on June 18, took to Instagram on Sunday after McConnell shared his first public update since he was hospitalized on June 14.

The longtime GOP senator had posted a photograph of himself in a hospital bed holding a newspaper, with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, sitting beside him. The image appeared intended to reassure constituents following weeks of growing concern and speculation online about his health after his hospitalization, including claims pushed online by MAGA activist Laura Loomer that he was “brain dead.”

MCCONNELL releases a photo – and statement. “To my fellow Kentuckians –



“When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth’s longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I’d keep showing up to fight for you every day. And over the past several weeks,… pic.twitter.com/YTzTXDhEgu — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 12, 2026

Kimmel quickly turned the moment into a joke.

“For those who’ve been asking, I’m feeling great,” the late-night host wrote in a social media post featuring an edited version of McConnell’s hospital photograph, replacing the senator’s face with his own.

The comedian’s post comes as he is on summer vacation, not set to return until after Labor Day, with a lineup of guest hosts taking the helm at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Despite his absence from TV, Kimmel has been active on social media, sharing updates with fans.

McConnell’s disappearance from public view in the weeks following his hospitalization had prompted calls from some for an update on the senator’s condition before Sunday’s photo was released, despite reassurances from top Republicans who said they had spoken to him by phone.

The senator included a lengthy statement with the image, assuring Kentuckians he was recovering and emphasizing that, after being found “briefly unconscious,” he was “taken to the hospital,” where he “also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

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