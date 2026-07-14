NY Times Columnist Warns ‘Many’ Trump Officials Are ‘White Supremacists’ Who ‘Don’t Care’ About ICE Shootings

New York Times opinion writer Mara Gay argued that “many” of the officials within the Trump administration were “white supremacists” as she argued they “don’t care” about the politics when it came to shootings by ICE agents.

The remarks came after an ICE agent fatally shot a Colombian national during an immigration enforcement operation in Maine on Monday, the second fatal use of force by the agency in a week following the killing of another person during a traffic stop in Texas.

According to ICE, officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the address under investigation when the driver allegedly tried to flee. The agency said an officer, “fearing for public safety,” discharged his weapon, striking the driver.

Gay appeared on Tuesday’s Morning Joe on MS NOW where host Joe Scarborough called on Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) to act following the incident and railed against Republicans for allowing people to be “gunned down in the streets.”

The columnist began by declaring herself a “proud American’ – noting that she was not an immigrant or resident of Maine – before arguing that the administration’s actions have made “every” citizen “complicit in these deaths.”

“This is happening with our taxpayer dollars that could be going to schools, to health care,” she said.

Rounding on the Trump policymakers in particular, she lashed out: “But the other thing here is the hardliners in this administration, they don’t care about the politics because many of them are white supremacists and they don’t care. They’re cruel, and this is what they want.”

“This is the same administration that removed protections for Haitians, for Syrians, at the same time, it’s allowing more Afrikaners, only white South Africans, in. So this is all one of a piece,” she continued.

She added: “And when we ask ourselves, why is this administration doing something that is so obviously bad politics in addition to cruel and un-American, I think we need to really look carefully at all the anti-Democratic behavior from this White House, because this is not a popular policy. So why would someone pursue a popular policy in midterm year?”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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