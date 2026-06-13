MS NOW Pundit Demands More Media Scrutiny of Trump Turning 80 — After Downplaying Biden’s Age in White House

Democratic strategist and regular MS NOW guest Michael Hardaway called for more media scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s health, energy, and mental acuity — even though he previously downplayed concerns about former President Joe Biden’s age while he was in office.

MS NOW host Alex Witt asked Hardaway if there needed to be “more concern” about Trump’s age on Saturday.

“Yes! I mean, this guy’s falling asleep in meetings. There are basic facts that he either confuses or just doesn’t really know,” Hardaway said. “So Joe Biden was far more lucid in terms of his day-to-day activities, and notwithstanding that fact, there was a sea of news stories on a day-to-day basis about his health and his age.”

That answer came a day before Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday. Hardaway’s defense of Biden comes after he said the former president’s age was no big deal while he was in the White House.

Hardaway scoffed at reporters in 2023 who opted to “reheat the same Biden age story again. And omit that his opponent is basically the same age.” The next year he said yes Biden is “insanely old” and had a “terrible performance” at his debate with Trump — before adding Trump was “old AND plans to be a dictator.”

Biden dropped out of the 2024 race a few weeks later, due mostly to the fallout from his train wreck debate against Trump. Biden’s wife Jill Biden recently said his performance was so alarming at the debate that she believed her husband was having a stroke on stage.

Hardaway continued on Saturday, saying there needs to be more questions asked about Trump’s health.

“Why is he going to the doctor so often? Who are all these specialists he’s seeing?” Hardaway asked. “What is happening here?”

He then said it was “absurd” that Trump’s doctor said he was the 6’2, 240 pounds — which Hardaway said is only possible if Trump were an NFL linebacker.

“We need the truth,” Hardaway added about Trump’s health. “We are not being given the truth.”

However healthy he is, Trump has been more available to journalists than Biden since reentering the White House. The New York Post reported Trump had 493 press interactions in his first year back in the White House — 85% more than Biden.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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