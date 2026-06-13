CNN’s Bakari Sellers called California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Hunter Biden “really weird” Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles offering Democrats a “machismo” similar to President Donald Trump.

On CNN’s Table for Five on Saturday, the table discussed Biden’s recent interview with Newsom in which Biden launched into a widely-shared defense of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner and his various controversies, including a now-covered Nazi symbol tattoo.

“I don’t think most people care one way or another. Nobody really is, like, begging to hear from Hunter Biden. But the quickness with which some Democrats are like, oh, he’s trashing Trump online, let’s elevate that. I don’t know. I mean, why? That just seems substance free,” Abby Phillip said on Table for Five.

Sellers argued:

You had two people that were together for a particular cause, right? A singular cause. And I think that a lot of times, people assume that Gavin Newsom ascended to the level of popularity he did because he had the same type of arrogance, egomania, and Twitter presence that Donald Trump did. And when you match him with Hunter Biden, you kind of get this really weird, like, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, kike, and for some Democrats, that’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking for accountability. They are looking for boisterism. They are looking for machismo, something that Donald Trump represented.

Newsom has a Twitter account that mocks and mimics Trump’s brash social media posts, and Hunter Biden has been lashing out at critics and pushing himself more into the public eye lately.

Sellers added that he could “care less” about Biden’s positions because he’s “not in the arena.”

“I think for me, Hunter Biden can do whatever he would like to do. He’s not in the arena. I could care less,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

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