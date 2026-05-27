Joe Biden’s Wife Was ‘Frightened’ By His Train Wreck 2024 Debate Against Trump: I Thought He Was ‘Having a Stroke!’

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Former First Lady Jill Biden said she was so “frightened” by ex-President Joe Biden’s disastrous 2024 debate against President Donald Trump that she believed he was having a medical emergency on stage.

Biden shared her memories of that night in an interview with CBS reporter Rita Braver. A preview of their conversation was released on Wednesday, and the full interview is set to air on CBS Sunday Morning later this week.

“Were you horrified as you saw it unfold?” Braver asked her.

“I wasn’t horrified, I was frightened,” Biden said. “Because I had never, ever seen Joe like that — before or since. Never.”

Braver followed up by asking, “Or since? You’ve never seen him like that?”

“Never” Biden said.

Braver then stretched her arms out and asked, “What happened?”

“I don’t know what happened,” Biden said. “I mean, as I watched it, I thought, Oh my God, he’s having a stroke. And it scared me to death.”

The train wreck of a performance for her husband happened on June 27, 2024, when CNN hosted the Biden-Trump debate at its Atlanta studio.

Biden was lethargic from the start and made several baffling comments, including at one point saying he was working on a “total ban on the, the, total initial relative to what we’re going to do with more Border Patrol and more asylum officers.”

Trump immediately mocked him for stumbling over his words.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said.

Biden turned to him with a confused look on his face after that.

The debate spurred dozens of Democratic lawmakers to urge Biden to drop out of the ’24 race, which he did less than a month later. He was replaced by then-Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, and she went on to lose to Trump a few months later.

Watch above via YouTube.

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