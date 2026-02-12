Newsmax Host Accuses Trump Admin of Epstein ‘Cover-Up’ and Says Somebody Needs ‘to Go to Jail For It’

Newsmax host Carl Higbie accused the Trump administration of engaging in a “cover-up” of files related to the late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday and declared that somebody should “go to jail” over the administration’s handling of the matter.

“Bill Barr […] Merrick Garland, Bush, Obama, all of them, they all failed. They all failed! Which is why we re-elected Donald Trump in part, to fix this problem, and now it’s on your plate, Pam Bondi. You took that in by taking this job,” said Higbie during a monologue on his show Carl Higbie Frontline. “No doubt, Pam Bondi, you drew the short straw […] But that’s the job.”

After playing a clip of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) demonstrating that hundreds of documents in the Epstein files were “completely redacted,” Higbie reacted, “You see why people like me are still thinking that this is a cover-up? A 302 form is an FBI interview with a suspect or witness or something. Why are hundreds of them fully redacted?”

“This is either a cover-up or it’s incompetence, and I want somebody to go to jail for it,” he continued. “At a minimum, anybody involved with screwing this up should no longer work at the DOJ or have a law license or anything.”

The Newsmax host went on to praise Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for asking Bondi during her congressional hearing, “How many of Epstein’s co-conspirators have you indicted? How many perpetrators are you even investigating?” – a question to which Bondi responded by yelling and refusing to immediately answer the question.

“As much as I hate Democrats, it was a good question, and the answer is zero,” said Higbie:

This should not be a partisan issue. In America, we throw pedophiles in jail or woodchippers. Period. Did we get any more answers? No. We got the stupid 1-800 number. Today’s hearing made this a bigger story because parts of this are still being covered up and America is not stupid! She should have just shown up with like a list of people, like, “Hey, here’s who we’re charging, today.” I’m hard on her because America needs Donald Trump to succeed. He just, he does.

He concluded, “If Pam Bondi doesn’t succeed, Donald Trump can’t succeed, and then this country can’t succeed, and this country will be finished if Democrats get their hands back on this place. The bottom line is that no one new was in jail. The DOJ has six million pages of investigations and hundreds of victims and no arrests.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

