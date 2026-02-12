Morning Joe Crew Rips Apart ‘Inept’ Pam Bondi After Chaotic Epstein Hearing: ‘Made It Look Like a Total Cover-Up’

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped apart “inept” Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chaotic attacks on lawmakers during her “infuriating” House Judiciary Committee hearing, which they said would only have “re-energized” victims “to take this to the very end.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, Bondi came under sustained fire from House Democrats over the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, including questions about why survivors’ information was not properly redacted and why no apology had ever been issued to victims.

At several points during the contentious hearing, Bondi pivoted from questioning to lash out at lawmakers, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a Republican backer of efforts to release the documents, whom she accused of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” On another occasion, she railed against questions involving President Donald Trump and instead demanded lawmakers focus on the stock market, which she argued was “smashing records.”

From the beginning of Thursday’s show, Scarborough and Brzezinski spared nothing as they torched Bondi for her behavior.

Scarborough slammed the attorney general as “child-like” and described the scenes as “one of the saddest, most pitiful, just cringe-inducing performances on Capitol Hill history.”

Noting that he knew Bondi personally, he continued: “For me, and I think for a lot of observers, the low light was she was asked, ‘Are you going to start protecting these women who were raped as young girls? Are you going to start arresting the men, the powerful and rich men who you’re protecting right now, who raped these young girls?’ And she responded by saying – didn’t talk about the raped girls, didn’t talk about the rich and powerful men who were evading justice because of her and because of this administration – she said what we really should be talking about, not the raped girls, not the rich and powerful men, but what we should really be talking about is the Dow Industrial.”

“You cannot make that up. That is so, so offensive, so repulsive that anybody would actually say that. But there it was, times 20, throughout the day yesterday,” he added.

Scarborough went on to slam the administration for “desperately trying to continue to keep this from the American people.”

“Who is in the Epstein class that they are trying to protect?” he followed. “You got a commerce secretary [Howard Lutnick] who’s been caught lying through his teeth saying that he stopped seeing Epstein in 2005. He took his family to rape island like seven years later, he lived next door to the guy. But nothing happens. Nothing happens.”

He then rounded on Bondi’s clash with Massie, arguing the attorney general deployed “her petty little insults” to prevent him reading the law and slammed her for having “refused to turn around” to look at the victims standing in the audience.

“Instead, she comes with these literally 5-year-old insults,” he added, listing out her jibes. “Those that have Trump Derangement Syndrome are those who have basically thrown all of their professional careers overboard because they’re so deranged at trying to get into the good graces of Donald Trump that they will literally ignore child rape victims when they’re right behind them.”

Brzezinski joined in to double down on the point, asking producers to put the image of Bondi refusing to face victims on-screen: “She decided to turn her back on victims of repeated sexual abuse, some of them at the time in their lives when they were children. That right there is who Pam Bondi is now.”

She added that for Republicans “who remain silent” on her conduct, “it’s going to get harder” because “it looks terrible.”

“It looks so obvious, it looks so brutally obvious that you are not working for the American people,” she said.

Later, after contributions from guests, Brzezinski said: “If indeed she was trying to protect someone in her performance, she appeared to be dishonest, and if she was working for an audience of one, she failed because she just re-energized the entire movement, because she was so unlikable, inept, infuriating, and completely incompetent every step of the way.”

“The women who are fighting for their lives right now, the victims and those supporting them this morning, they are re-energized to take this to the very end,” she added.

Scarborough followed: “It was embarrassing. It was inept. She made it look like a total cover-up, and she has just multiplied Americans’ interest in the Epstein files because now everybody is asking: what are they hiding?”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!