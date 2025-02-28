Pro-Trump Reporter Brian Glenn Berates Zelensky Over His Clothing in Oval Office: ‘Do You Own A Suit!?’

Real America’s Voice White House correspondent Brian Glenn berated Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit inside the Oval Office after a tense meeting between Ukraine’s president and the Trump administration.

Shortly before President Donald Trump and Zelensky had their explosive exchange at the White House, Glenn, a pro-Trump reporter who previously worked for Right Side Broadcasting, suggested to Zelensky he was being disrespectful by not wearing a suit during the visit.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance were noticeably smirking as Glenn hammered Zelensky over his attire, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio could be seen with a serious expression.

GLENN: My second question for President Zelensky. Do you ever. Why don’t you wear a suit? Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit!? ZELENSKY: Do you have problems? GLENN: A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting this office. ZELENSKY: I will wear a costume after this war will finish. Yes maybe- GLENN: Maybe something like this? ZELENSKY: Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better, I don’t know. We will see. Maybe something cheaper.

Some on the far right have attacked Zelensky over his attire, which since Russia invaded his country and ignited a brutal war has been a dark green sweater with the Ukrainian trident on the chest — as opposed to the traditional suit worn by most world leaders.

