LeBron James Slams NBA Media Personalities Who ‘Sh*t on Everybody’ With Negative Coverage: ‘It’s Weird Energy’

LeBron James on Thursday night called out the NBA media for its negative coverage of the league and its players in recent months.

The Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 Thursday in Los Angeles. Following the game, James briefly talked to the media about Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and his recent comments regarding becoming the “face of the league.”

Within the NBA community, one of the more prevalent discussions has involved anointing the next face of the league once stars like James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant retire. Due to his personality and style of play, many have pointed to Edwards as someone worthy of carrying such a torch.

Edwards, however, has made it clear he’s not interesting in the title.

Anthony Edwards on being the face of the NBA someday: "Well, I'm capable of being that guy. But I don't want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home."

James explained why he understood where Edwards was coming from, and pointed to media’s negative coverage as one of the main reasons for it.

“Why do you wanna be the face of a league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis, shit on everybody?” James said. “That responsibility — it’s just weird. It’s weird energy from the people that… I don’t know.

“Ant said he don’t want it. I mean, obviously, I didn’t ask for it; but I knew there was a responsibility for me — not only to my family, my friends, my community, and whoever that was gonna follow my journey throughout my career, not only to Ohio when I started there — but all over America and all over the world when I travel all over the world. I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional is all about and being a role model is all about… I feel Ant. I understand. I completely understand. It’s just weird energy when it comes to that,” he continued.

LeBron on Anthony Edwards' statement at All-Star that he isn't striving to become the face of the NBA: "Channing Frye said it … 'Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s— on everybody?'"

