WATCH: Today Show Host Asks NY Archbishop to Lead a Prayer for Nancy Guthrie in Powerful On-Air Moment

The Today show on Monday morning asked New York archbishop Ronald Hicks to lead the program in a prayer for their NBC colleague Savannah Guthrie and her 84-year-old mom Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing from her Arizona home for more than two weeks in a suspected kidnapping.

“The Spirit actually just moved me,” co-host Craig Melvin said as the show was heading to commercial break. “Could you lead us in a brief prayer?”

Hicks led Melvin and his co-hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb — who returned to Today to fill in for Savannah Guthrie while she has been out — in the following prayer:

Let’s just take a moment to put ourselves in the presence of God and ask God with his light and his grace and his mercy and his goodness — just be with Savannah. With this entire situation, be with her mom. Bring hope, peace, some resolution to all of this, and let her know of the great love and support and prayers that surround her. In your name we ask, amen.

The three hosts bowed their head as Melvin spoke, and they added their “amens” once he concluded.

Kotb asked if he had “any words” to share about the Guthrie case a moment before he led the prayer. Hicks said it was a “heartbreaking” ordeal and was “hard to watch.”

“I just want to extend my absolute support, and especially my prayers,” he added. “Not only my own prayers, but she has a community of people who’s praying for her and the entire family.”

The 58-year-old Hicks became the 11th archbishop of NY earlier this month.

His appearance on Today comes as the Nancy Guthrie case extends into its third week since she first went missing on February 1. The local sheriff on Monday said the entire Guthrie family was cleared in the case — and denounced the “cruel” media for suggesting otherwise. And President Donald Trump said he is in favor of the death penalty for the suspected kidnappers if Nancy Guthrie is not safely returned home.

Watch above via NBC.

