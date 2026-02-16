Trump Vows Death Penalty for Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnappers if She’s Not Found Safe

President Donald Trump pledged to put Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers to death if the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie is not found alive.

In a phone call with The New York Post on Monday, Trump promised that those who abducted Nancy Guthrie from her Tucson, Arizona, home as she slept on Sunday, Feb. 1, will face “very, very severe — the most severe” consequences if she is not found safe.

When pressed about whether that meant he’d ask the Justice Department to seek the death penalty, he replied, “The most, yeah — that’s true.”

Savannah Guthrie marked the third week since her mom’s disappearance with a video posted to social media in which she said, “We still have hope and we still believe.”

She added: “And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late… you’re not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing.”

Over the weekend, it was revealed that a glove found two miles away from Guthrie’s home was being examined for DNA evidence.

Last week, FBI Director Kash Patel released pictures and video of a masked “potential subject” lumbering around Nancy Guthrie’s front porch, but little progress has been made since then. Patel said the footage and pictures were retrieved from a surveillance camera that was “previously inaccessible.”

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the case.

