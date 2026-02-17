Italian Doctor Shades Trump While Boasting About His Country Taking Care of US Olympian Lindsey Vonn

An Italian doctor called out President Donald Trump in a tweet praising Italy’s efforts to treat injured American skiing star Lindsey Vonn.

Days before traveling to Italy for the Winter Olympics, the 41-year-old crashed at another event and tore her ACL. Knowing it was likely to be her last chance to ski in the Olympics given her age, Vonn opted to delay her surgery and compete on the torn knee ligament. Days later, however, Vonn had another hard crash at the Olympics and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. This time, she fractured her tibia.

Vonn underwent three surgeries before being sent back to the United States.

In a Monday night tweet, Vonn confirmed she was back on U.S. soil and thanked the doctors in Italy for their care.

“Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race,” Vonn said. “And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing #imhome #BeLv.

“Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me.”

Hours later, Matteo Bassetti, a doctor and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Genoa, sent Vonn well wishes with a tweet of his own. He then went on to criticize the Trump administration, saying in a tweet translated from Italian:

I wish to extend my best wishes for a speedy recovery to #LindseyVonn, who will now return to her home in the United States. Vonn was able to appreciate Italy’s extraordinary public healthcare system, which took care of her with three surgical procedures. In Italy, unlike in her country, we take care of everyone: rich or poor, VIPs or nobodies, Americans or Italians. If she gets the chance, she should explain to Trump and Kennedy Jr. what it means to take care of those who are ill.

Desidero formulare i migliori auguri di pronta guarigione a #LindseyVonn che ora tornerà a casa sua negli Stati Uniti.

La Vonn ha potuto apprezzare lo straordinario sistema sanitario pubblico italiano che si è presa cura di lei con tre interventi chirurgici. In Italia, a… pic.twitter.com/oGEHy8x1Ve — Matteo Bassetti (@ProfMBassetti) February 17, 2026

